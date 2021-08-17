Ashleigh Barty headlines Western & Southern Open





MASON Two months ago, Ashleigh Barty hoisted the Venus Rosewater Dish as the women’s singles winner at Wimbledon. It came with personal congratulations from Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wife of Prince William. A month ago, she was upset in the first round at the Tokyo Olympics by Sara Sorribes Tormo from Spain. “That was a difficult one, but I put it behind me pretty quickly,” said Barty. “You have to forget it and move on. That was not an indication of me as a tennis player. I wanted to win a medal for Australia.” Barty achieved that goal and left with bronze in the mixed doubles in Tokyo. Despite the disappointment of missing out on gold, Australian Barty is the women’s number 1 tennis player, a position she has held for 87 weeks. She is also the logical frontrunner in the Western & Southern Open women’s draw. With her win over Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova at Wimbledon, Barty became the first Aussie since Evonne Goolagong Cawley to win singles at the All England Club. Barty could potentially meet Pliskova here, but only if both make it to the final. Pliskova is the number 5 seed and the 2016 Western & Southern champion. “It feels like it’s been a while since I’ve played here,” said Barty. “It’s about giving the best of myself that day. We keep playing during training. We have New York (US Open) around the corner, so this period is always fun.” golden rematch The number 10 of the western and southern number Belinda Bencic from Switzerland won Olympic gold in Tokyo over Czech player Marketa Vondrousova 7-5, 2-6, 6-3. The two are ready for a rematch here. Bencic was scheduled to play the next WTA event in Montreal after Tokyo, but chose to skip it before returning home and flying to Cincinnati. “I don’t know why,” Bencic said of the draw. “I don’t know how that goes so fast. We’ll take it with humor. It’s a new game. Still, I’m glad I beat her a bit in the very important one. I think we can both be more relaxed and I hope it will be a good one.” Top seeds for men Daniil Medvedev from Russia comes in as the best men. Over the weekend, he proved it was justified by winning the ATP Toronto Masters event this weekend. Medvedev is the 2019 Western & Southern Open champion and stands 8-3 overall here. Number 2 is Stefanos Tsitsipas from Greece, who was also in Toronto and made it to the semifinals. Tsitsipas lost to Reilly Opelka by 6 foot 11, who then fell to Medvedev in the final. The 2020 French Open finalist will face the winner of American Sebastian Korda/Serbian Laslo Djere. Tsitsipas also hosts travel vlogs on its own Youtube Channeland has over 183,000 subscribers. Despite his world travels, Tsitsipas revealed on Monday that he had not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19. “Nobody told me anything,” Tsitsipas said. “No one has made it mandatory to be vaccinated. At some point I will have to, I’m pretty sure, but until now it wasn’t mandatory to compete, so I didn’t, no.” Interesting Isner You may remember John Isner, because he is six feet and a half, just a shade shorter than Opelka. In Toronto, he gave Daniil Medvedev a good preview of Opelka when he met the champion in the semifinals. Or maybe you remember Isner because of his 157-mph serves, or that he’s a Georgia Bulldog. Most likely you will remember Isner from his 2010 record-breaking Wimbledon match with Nicholas Mahut of France. They played 11 hours and five minutes over three days and a record 183 games. Isner won 6-4, 3-6, 6-7, 7-6. 70-68. That is why there is now a tiebreak rule in effect at Wimbledon. Isner’s opening match is against Cameron Norrie from the United Kingdom.

