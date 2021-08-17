Sports
BBC TV show Superstars – Kevin Keegan’s bike fall and Supermac’s 100 meters
Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty has taken to social media to call for the return of a former favorite television show.
The gold medalist and world record holder posted on Twitter: “We need to bring back Superstars, bring all the Olympic champions together and see who wins in the various disciplines.”
Superstars was launched in 1973. It was an all-round competition in which top athletes from different sports competed against each other in a series of athletic events resembling a decathlon.
Many will remember the BBC1 TV show. It was a huge hit, watched at its peak by 13 million viewers. It ran until 1985, before being brought back for a while in the 2000s for a new generation.
Among the many athletes who memorably took part in the show in the 1970s were two Newcastle United legends – Malcolm Macdonald and Kevin Keegan.
At the height of his exploits in St James’ Park, Supermac took part in episode two of the 1975 series in Malmö, Sweden.
The opposition would be strong. Looking back 40 years after the event, he told the Chronicle in 1975: There was Harm Kuipers, the Dutch skater; Jochen Mass, the race car driver; and Kiell Johansson, ao the Swedish table tennis player. Many people saw Kuipers as a favorite. I had other ideas.
Twenty-five-year-old Macdonald showed his all-round sporting prowess to the millions who watched on television.
Of the eight events in which Macdonald took part, he did well in tennis and gymnastics, winning weightlifting and pistol shooting, where the footballer proved to be a natural. I hit nine rosy eyes, Supermac recalled.
However, it was the 100 meters that remains in the memory of many. For those of us lucky enough to see Macdonald flying in full flight in St. James, he was a sprinter with devastating pace and power.
I remember in football at the time Colin Todd was fast, like Martin Buchan and Kevin Beattie, but I was ahead of them all, Malcolm said.
Macdonald won the first 100 meters in 11 seconds, but there was a false start and they had to run it again.
Incredibly, he ran even faster, at an incredible 10.9 seconds, a Superstars record and almost fast enough to set an Olympic qualifying time that year.
Malcolm remembered: After I won the 100m sprint, TV host Ron Pickering came up and said that Malcolm, you are the second fastest man in Europe this year.
Liverpool star Kevin Keegan competed in Superstars in 1976, six years before coming sensational to Newcastle United.
Again, it would make for memorable television.
Years later he recalled: “It is a source of constant surprise to me that after all these years and the many things I have done, there is still a segment of the public for whom my lifelong achievements consist of my haircut. , my performance in the European Cup match against Saint-Etienne, and falling off a bike in Superstars.”
Many of a certain age will remember her cringing when Keegan painfully crashed from his bicycle at high speed after snapping the handlebars of his opponent, Belgian footballer Gilbert van Binst, and skidding down the cinder track in Bracknell.
Keegan, however, was Keegan, but the battered and bloodied star dusted himself off, got back on his bike and won the cycle race again.
