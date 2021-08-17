Sports
angels vs. Yankees – Game Recap – August 16, 2021
NEW YORK — A decade or so ago, Gerrit Cole played a game of catch with his wife, Amy, in hopes that his body would recover from COVID-19 quickly enough so that he could help the Yankees quickly.
Not sure how much he had in the tank, Cole’s first pitch Monday night to Shohei Ohtani was 99 mph. The rest was good enough too.
Cole hit two hits in the sixth inning and struckout nine on his return from the COVID-19 injured list, and Joey Gallo hit a two-run home run as New York defeated the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 .
New York has won 10 out of 13, trailing Boston within two games for an AL wildcard spot. The Yankees open a three-game series against the rival Red Sox on Tuesday with a day-night doubleheader.
Cole (11-6) went 5 2/3 innings, the only damage to him coming on Justin Upton’s homer in the first. The ace of the Yankees walked only one batter and threw 90 pitches, reaching 100 mph in his first appearance since giving up eight runs to Tampa Bay on July 29.
I was a little prepared if I didn’t know where the balls were going, Cole said. The plan was to attack the attack zone first and move on from there.
The right-hander tested positive for COVID-19 on August 3 and had mild symptoms, but showed no ill effects on Monday. He said he felt good on the hill, although fatigue caught up with him after the game.
He’s an ace and he’s great at what he does,” said Yankees manager Aaron Boone. He’s managed himself very well.
Gallo hit his 29th homer in the first inning against Jos Suarez (5-6), a drive into the second deck in right field. Gallo has four home runs with New York since taking over from Texas on July 29 and quickly became a favorite at Yankee Stadium, where fans chanted his name during the game.
Here’s, every day in the clubhouse, every day on the field, there’s a certain energy, where every throw counts and you never know which run could be the winning run, Gallo said. It’s very exciting.
Zack Britton, Albert Abreu and Joely Rodriguez got the ball to Chad Green, who finished the ninth for his fourth save. The bullpen had taken at least one lead in three of the past six games in New York.
Ohtani was 0 for 4 after homered three times in three games at Yankee Stadium during the Angels’ previous visit. His outs included a towering fly ball to Cole that left the bat at 109 mph and was caught on the warning lane in the sixth.
He makes you nervous every time he’s in the box, Cole said.
The Angels were forced into an unusual travel schedule for this makeup game from a rainstorm on July 1. Los Angeles defeated Houston at home on Sunday afternoon, landed in New York early Monday morning and planned to head straight to Detroit Monday night to start a three-game set on Tuesday.
The July 1 rainstorm came a day after the low of the season in New York, when All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman gave up an tying grand slam to Los Angeles’ Jared Walsh in the ninth inning of a stunning 11-8 Angels- victory. The Yankees are 25-13 since then.
Suarez was effective until he walked DJ LeMahieu, Aaron Judge and Gallo consecutively to start the sixth inning.
He has great makeup, said Angels manager Joe Maddon. He doesn’t get upset, he doesn’t normally let things come to him too quickly, so I was a little surprised that he made it through that moment.
Righthander Steve Cishek replaced Suarez, struckout Giancarlo Stanton and provided an inning-ending double play to Luke Voit.
Suarez was charged with two runs, four hits and three walks in five-plus innings. He struckout six and threw 82 pitches.
He really got into a nice groove with the curveball tonight, Maddon said. And I’d like to see that continue with him.
Upton’s homer was his 16th of the season, but only his second since June 9, a 30-game stint for the slugger.
TRAINERS ROOM
Angels: OR Mike Trout (calf) is traveling with the team but did not do field work on Monday. The Angels hope he can return this season.
Yankees: RHP Brooks Kriske was sent to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. … RHP Luis Severino (right shoulder tight) had an MRI as scheduled, but the team did not provide an update. … C Gary Snchez (COVID-19 IL) could be activated on Tuesday. C Rob Brantly and RHP Stephen Ridings returned to Triple-A after Monday’s game, presumably to make way on the roster for Snchez and LHP Jordan Montgomery, also on the COVID-19 IL.
NEXT ONE
Angels: RHP Dylan Bundy (2-9, 6.17 ERA) opens a three-game run against RHP Casey Mize (6-6, 3.66) on Tuesday-evening in Detroit.
Yankees: Host the Red Sox for a day-night doubleheader. LHP Luis Gil (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his third big league-start in one of the games and Montgomery (4-5, 3.69) will throw the other, although the order was still uncertain. Boston will use RHP’s Nathan Eovaldi (10-7, 3.91) and Tanner Houck (0-3, 2.93), but that order was also TBD.
