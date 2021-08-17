The Hundred: Southern Brave underscores favorites tag with dominant win over Oval Invincibles





Southern Brave 115-3 (100 balls): Dunkley 58* (39); Farrant 2-22 Oval Invincibles 85 (94 balls): Van Niekerk 31 (32); Wellington 4-12, call 3-22 Southern Brave won by 30 runs Score card. Table Southern Brave underlined why they are favorites for the women’s Hundred title with a dominant 30-run victory over potential final opponents Oval Invincibles. Brave, who had already secured first place in the table and a place in the final, needed Sophia Dunkley’s 58 to score a competitive 115-3 on a slow pitch in The Ageas Bowl. But a great spell from Australian leg spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington, who took the league’s best figures 4-12, saw the Invincibles crumble to a dismal 85 all from 94 balls. The Invincibles, who were also sloppy in the field, had already guaranteed a second place and a place in the eliminator, but will have to improve this show to have a chance at the tournament. They will most likely discover their eliminator opponents on Tuesday, when Northern Superchargers face Birmingham Phoenix, although their mathematical chance of qualifying from London Spirit remains slim. An assured Brave side, which has won all but one of the group matches, awaits the winners of Friday’s eliminator in the showpiece at Lord’s on Saturday. Dunkley’s Great Summer Making history, making headlines and making heaps of runs – Dunkley, 23, is enjoying a great summer with the bat. This was her second 50 in The Hundred and the highest score in the league to date, allowing Brave to set a competitive total after a slow start. Mainly using her timing and strength to target the leg side, she spent her half-century with a six pounding into the boundary foam. In June, she became the first black woman to play Test cricket for England, scoring 74 not-out on debut against India, also hitting an unbeaten 73 in her first one-day international innings against the same side. Building on that with her form in The Hundred, she suggests she can provide England with the middle-class support they need for top stars Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver. Invincibles crumble to brilliant Brave After an initially disciplined bowling show, the Invincibles lost momentum with two misfields costing limits, and two bad drops from Jo Gardner. Brave was equally careless in the field, their only concern, with Tara Norris squandering a clear run-out opportunity, Gaby Lewis missing a chance to clear Marizanne Kapp over the rope for six and a missed stumping. But Lewis made up for it when Kapp picked her from Wellington, beginning an eight-wicket collapse for just 21 runs in 30 balls. Invincibles captain Dane van Niekerk put up some resistance before Wellington removed her for 31 years and she will be frustrated to see her lineup play so many reckless shots. While it’s easy to see why teams can pile up against the Brave bowlers – Wellington’s 4-12 beats the previous best mark of 4-13 by teammate Anya Shrubsole, with Wellington having previously also taken 4-14. Another win in Saturday’s final at Lord’s, and the trophy goes to Brave.

