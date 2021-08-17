Sports
Girls tennis: Eagles go 2-1 at season opening quadrangular | Jefferson
JEFFERSON Jefferson’s girls’ tennis team went 3-1 in the quadrangular home side on Monday to open the season.
The Eagles won 4-3 against Lake Mills, defeated Mayville 7-0 and fell 4-3 against Janesville Craig.
I was very happy with our game today, said Jefferson tennis coach Steve Rogers. We had four freshmen playing varsity. None of them played for very long and they acquitted themselves really nicely.
The Eagles beat the L-Cats thanks to sweeping the singles. Junior Gracie Niebler defeated junior Claudia Curtis 6-4, 6-2 for the #1 spot.
Senior Meghan Magner defeated senior Sydney Williams 6-1, 6-1 on the No. 2 flight while junior Lilly Duddeck rallied to beat sophomore Ava Schmidt 5-7, 7-5, 10-6 on the No. 3 flight .
Meghan Magner went 3-0 on No. 2 singles, Rogers said. I think she’s going to be a strong player there. Lilly Duddeck also went 3-0. She really beat Lake Mills in the last game and won in a super tie-break to give us the win.
Junior Julie Arellano won 6-3, 6-2 against senior Erin Therarthen.
The singles players only lost two games that day, which I was very happy about, Rogers said.
The L-Cats won the doubles races, including a 6-2, 6-0 win over seniors Katrina Breaker and Hannah Alexander over senior Niya Bartosch and junior Kieran OReilly over the No. 1 flight.
Nev Ninneman and Chloe Thompson defeated senior Aurelia Rutkowski and sophomore Maryam Perez-Hernandez 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2, while Remy Klawitter and Erin Williams beat freshman Hildie Dempsey and Amy Kamenick 6-1, 6-2 .
The doubles had never played varsity before, Rogers said. All in all a good day, we went 2-1. That was a good way to start (the season).
The Eagles have a double in Elkhorn on Thursday, while the L-Cats have an invitation in Mukwonago on Friday.
JEFFERSON 4, MOORING 3
Singles: Niebler, J, def. Curtis, 6-4, 6-2; Magner, J, def. S. Williams 6-1, 6-1; Duddeck, J, def. Schmidt 5-7, 7-5, 10-6; Arellano, J, def. Therarthen 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: Breaker/Alexander, LM, def. OReilly/Bartosch 6-2, 6-0; Ninneman/Thompson, LM, def. Rutkowski/Perez-Hernandez 6-2, 6-0; Klawitter/E. Williams, LM, def. Dempsey/Kamenick 6-1, 6-2.
Singles: Niebler final. Werner 6-0, 6-0; Magner def. Konezal 6-0, 6-1; Duddeck def. Wojahn 6-0, 6-1; Arellano def. Trost 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: OReilly/Bartosch def. Hermanson/Boelk 6-2, 6-2; Dempsey/Kamenick def. Elbies/Kewley 6-3, 6-0; Mengel/Messmann def. Weinberger/Werner 6-1, 6-1.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 4, JEFFERSON 3
Singles: Grund, JC, def. Niebler 6-0, 6-3; Magner, Jeff, def. Plenty of 6-2, 6-2, Duddeck, Jeff, def. Agollari 6-4, 7-6 (2); Reilly, JC, sure. Arellano 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Norland/Kooyman, JC, def. OReilly/Bartosch 6-3, 6-2; Mark/Kelly, JC, def. Rutkowski/Perez-Hernandez 6-3, 6-2; Mengel/Messmann, Jef., def. Vacet/Schultz 6-3, 4-6, 10-5.
Sources
2/ https://www.dailyunion.com/sports/jefferson/girls-tennis-eagles-go-2-1-at-season-opening-quadrangular/article_d89df9bc-0ba8-5c1c-948c-d72a1f7fdd05.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]