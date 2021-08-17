Five hockey books to get through the summer

Tropic of Hockey: My Quest for the Game in Unlikely Places, by Dave Bidini

You won’t find much bigger fans of the sport than Bidini, a Toronto native and member of the great music group The Rheostatics. And in this book — one of many that Bidini has written about the game — he travels to exotic locations including Northern China, Transylvania, and spreads thoughts about the game back home in Canada.

Since Tropics of hockey was published in the year 2000, Bidini has gone on to write other worthwhile books—a quick Google search will help you find them—and he has also started a community newspaper in West Toronto that provides a voice and platform gives to many who have not had that luxury. But Bidini’s love of hockey has clearly shaped his world, and his ability to launch, seemingly in the blink of an eye, captivating stories of the sport’s evolution is a talent he can be proud of. Once you’re lured by his writing style, you’ll be determined to follow him up by reading everything he has to say about the game.

the hockey jersey, by Roche Carrier

First published as a French-language short story in 1979, The Hockey Sweater was quickly translated to English — and with great success — and was adapted into a 10-minute short film (dubbed simply “The Sweater”) that was voted best – animated film from the British Film Awards. The simple, yet hugely recognizable story of a young boy and his emotional attachment to a Montreal Canadiens sweater, imbued with Canada’s national identity, to the point where a line from the story was placed on a Canadian five-dollar bill.

The book was also carried into space by Canadian astronaut Robert Thirsk on a mission in 2009 and was adapted into a piece of music in 2012 by the Toronto Symphony, the Calgary Philharmonic and Canada’s National Arts Center Orchestras. But it’s that first book, and that 10-minute Animated Story, that still holds a big place in Canada’s national identity. You don’t have to be a Canadian or Montreal fan to enjoy it though. You just need to be interested in the game to see what this art pack is all about. It will be there, and importantly, long after the current generations of hockey fans are gone.