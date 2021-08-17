Former Washington QB Alex Smith Hired by ESPN as NFL Analyst





Alex Smith has joined the fraternity of former professional athletes who have transitioned to a career in broadcasting. ESPN has hired former Washington Football Team QB as an NFL analyst. Smith will appear in several programs such as: Sports Center and on select pregame shows for NFL game broadcasts, the network announced Monday. ESPN has signed Pro-Bowl QB Alex Smith as an analyst three times. Smith will appear in multiple shows and in a variety of roles, primarily around NFL programming, including SportsCenter, Monday Night Countdown on select weeks, and Sunday NFL Countdown from time to time. pic.twitter.com/wamhpYpfAc Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 16, 2021 Smith will also provide his insight into select tent pole events on the network, such as coverage of Super Bowl LVI and the 2022 NFL Draft. As he embarks on a new career, we will provide him with role flexibility to gain experience in a variety of shows and settings, contributing to our productions and benefiting fans in multiple ways. Ultimately, our common goal is to set up Alex for long-term success in this next chapter, ESPN senior vice president of production Lee Fitting said about hiring Smiths. Smith’s career accolades pile up: No. 1 Overall Pick (2005), three-time Pro Bowler, Passer Rating Leader (2017), and Comeback Player of the Year (2020). The last achievement mentioned above is what has endeared to Smith thousands of sports fans in the nation’s capital. After suffering a horrific leg injury in 2018 while preparing for the Washington Football Team, Smith’s recovery process, which nearly cost him his right leg, took two calendar years to complete. He came back on the field heroically, leading WFT to an NFC East championship for the first time in four years. Smith’s unthinkable journey back to football earned him the Comeback POTY Award in addition to the Halas Award for overcoming adversity. When I announced my retirement in April, I knew I was walking away from the playing field, but not walking away from the game, Smith said of his new career adventure. This opportunity at ESPN surrounds me with new teammates and presents a new challenge as my family and I move into the next phase of our lives. I’ll be contributing to ESPN’s coverage in a number of ways this season and continuing the relationship with the game that I, and so many others, love.

