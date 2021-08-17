DII football rankings: 3 takeaways from the AFCA Coaches poll for the season





Opening weekend draws closer and the defending champions West Florida Argonauts enter the season in the No. 1 spot. Like the NCAA.com Preseason Power 10, the Argos top the AFCA Coaches poll for the season published Monday, Aug. 16. PRESEASON RANKINGS: The NCAA.com Preseason Power 10 Before we get into some key points from the first DII football poll in over a year, here’s what the season’s first top 25 looks like: Rank School (1st place votes) Record 2019 Points Final 2019 RANK 1 West Florida (26) 13-2 698 1 2 State of Minnesota (2) 14-1 673 2 3 Ferris state 12-1 630 3 4 Northwestern Missouri State (1) 12-2 575 7 5 smooth rock 13-1 544 6 T-6 Lenoir-Rhyne 13-1 540 4 T-6 State of Valdosta 10-1 540 5 8 Texas A&M Commerce 10-3 520 11 9 Notre Dame (OH) 12-2 501 10 10 Colorado School of Mines 12-1 423 8 11 Ouachita Baptist 11-1 387 14 12 CSU City 11-2 327 12 13 Central Missouri 11-2 323 13 14 UIndy 9-2 261 17 15 shepherd 10-3 256 22 16 State of Grand Valley 8-3 231 NEW 17 Indiana (PA) 10-2 220 21 18 Bowie State 11-1 210 18 19 Tiffin 9-2 188 23 20 Kutztown 11-2 144 16 21 linden wood 9-4 134 25 22 hardening 10-2 120 15 23 Minnesota Duluth 8-3 100 NEW T-24 Carson-Newman 9-3 95 20 T-24 Wingate 10-2 95 16 A very well-known top 10 to open the 2021 DII football season Unsurprisingly, your defending National Champions are opening the season like no other. West Florida, whose record-setting quarterback Austin Reed is back to lead the charge, will challenge himself a little early, opening against an FCS (McNeese State) opponent and then heading to Commerce for a rematch of the National Championship game of West Florida. 2017. Every other team that joined West Florida to complete the top 10 were all in the 2019 DII Football Championship Tournament. In fact, each of the top 10 teams made it to at least the second round. All four semifinal teams West Florida, Minnesota State, Ferris State and Slippery Rockare in the top 5. Northwest Missouri State comes in at number 4, joining Texas A&M-Commerce, Lenoir-Rhyne and Notre Dame (OH) as national 2019 quarterfinal teams find their way into the top 10. OPENING WEEKEND SCHEDULE: These are the games we’ll be watching in week 1 PSAC football dominates top 25 The PSAC are the undisputed kings of the new top 25 with four teams in the mix. Slippery Rock was the highest ranked team at number 5 with number 15 Shepherd, number 17 Indiana (PA) and number 20 Kutztown all earning pre-season accolades. The SAC was close behind with three teams in the mix. Lenoir-Rhyne was the highest ranked, tied for the number 6 spot. Carson-Newman and Wingate were tied for last in the league table of the season, with 2021 show jumping champion Tusculum on the outside looking in after a flurry of transfers hit the roster hard in June. The GSC, NSIC, GLIAC, MIAA, RMAC, GAC, and GLVC were all represented by a pair of schools, with the Gulf South Conference taking the honors of two top 10 teams in No. 1 West Florida and No. 6 (tie) Valdosta State. Welcome back to the DII football rankings Grand Valley State, which we ranked as one of two sleepers for the top 10 in our preseason, Power 10 was not ranked in the last DII poll of 2019, nor in the last DII football tournament. Armed with a bevy of talented returnees, the Lakers jump at number 16 in the preseason poll. Minnesota Duluth, which is typically tournament and top 25 regulars, missed both in 2019. After going undefeated in their division, the Bulldogs return plenty of experience, sneaking in the preseason poll from the unranked to No. 23 . FAQ:How the DII Football Championship works|Most titles in DII history And let’s not forget those who just missed. Of the 35 schools that received at least one vote, 14 schools have at least 20. Those teams must be closely monitored in the first weeks of the new season. There they are: Also received votes: Fort Hays State90; Tusculum 52; State Angelo, 49; Augustana (SD) 42; Ashland 38; West Chester 38; Delta State 35; West Texas A&M 26; MSU Texas 25; Bentley 24; Henderson State 24; Sioux Falls 23; UT Permian Basin 23; Ohio Dominican 20.

