UCSB hires Blake Muller of Santa Barbara as head tennis coach | Sport

Santa Barbara’s Blake Muller is the new tennis coach men at UCSB.

Blake Muller replaces Marty Davis, who retired after leading the Gauchos for 22 years. Muller was promoted to the main position after serving as an assistant to Marty Davis for the past seven seasons. Davis retired earlier this year after 22 seasons at the helm of the Gaucho tennis program. During Muller’s time as an assistant and associate head coach at Davis, UCSB won six Big West Championships and played in six NCAA tournaments. Davis won 13 titles in his 22 years. “Blake has been integral to the success of our men’s tennis program during his tenure,” said director of athletics John McCutcheon, who conducted a national quest before appointing Muller as head coach. “With his appointment and the opening of the Arnhold Tennis Center, the future of men’s tennis at UCSB couldn’t be brighter.” The Arnhold Tennis Center is a $5.25 million facility on campus that includes six new courts, two renovated courts, approximately 300 seats, and a 1,860-square-foot team building with locker rooms, storage space, and a team lounge. “It is a privilege to lead this program with such a rich history of success in my hometown,” said Muller, who attended Santa Barbara High. “I look forward to building on what Marty and I started when he brought me in seven years ago. In addition, I would like to thank Marty for his leadership of the program over the past 22 years. He has undoubtedly left his mark and I wish him well all the best with his retirement.” Muller graduated from Stanford in 2009 with degrees in communications and political science. He was a two-time ITA Scholar Athlete, a two-time Academic All-American, and a two-time Pac-10 All-Academic roster. He played for the Stanford men’s tennis team for four years, recording 67 wins in singles and 77 in doubles. — Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connected to Noozhawk on Facebook.

Our professional journalists work around the clock to ensure you have the news and information you need in these uncertain times. If you appreciate the Noozhawks coronavirus coverage and the rest of the local Santa Barbara County news we bring to you 24/7, join our Hawks Club today. You need us more than ever and we need your support. We offer special member benefits to show how much we value your trust.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.noozhawk.com/article/ucsb_hires_santa_barbaras_blake_muller_as_head_mens_tennis_coach The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos