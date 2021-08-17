Ardito, Wilson-Bennett Named Union College Women’s Hockey Assistant Coaches





SCHENECTADIE — Chris Ardito and Breanne Wilson-Bennett have been named assistant coaches for the Union College women’s hockey team, head coach Josh Sciba announced Monday. “I’ve been lucky enough to be surrounded by some great assistant coaches and I’m really excited to be working with Chris and Breanne,” Sciba said in a press release. “During this process it was very important to me that our new coaches are energetic in learning and improving, have a vast knowledge of the game, have an eagerness to develop/connect with our players in a purposeful way and have a passion . for bringing innovative ideas/perspectives to our employees.” Ardito was the head coach of the girls’ hockey team at the Vermont Academy for the past three years. Before that, he was on the staff of the Yale women’s hockey team, first as a volunteer assistant and then as their goalkeeper and analysis coach. He was general manager of the National Women’s Hockey Leagues Connecticut Whale, and also worked with the St. Louis Blues on analytics within their goalkeeping division. Wilson-Bennett comes to Union after serving as the head of player development at Hyperfit Elite Training Center for the past two years. She was also the assistant coach of Durham West Lightning Women’s Hockey Association team. She played for Colgate from 2014-18, racking up 101 points on 42 goals and 59 assists. She was an assistant captain on the 2017-18 Colgate team that reached the NCAA Women’s Hockey Frozen Four Championship game against ECAC Hockey rival Clarkson. She had an assist in the 2-1 overtime loss against the Golden Knights. In the semifinals against Wisconsin, Wilson-Bennett had a hat-trick, including the game winner with 3:57 left in double overtime to give the Raiders a 4-3 victory. Se was named to the all-tournament team. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: School Sports, Sports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailygazette.com/2021/08/16/ardito-wilson-bennett-named-union-college-womens-hockey-assistant-coaches/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos