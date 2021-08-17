Athletics vs. White Sox – Game Recap – August 16, 2021

CHICAGO — Michael Kopech got the ball from Craig Kimbrel and he passed it to Liam Hendriks.

The Chicago White Sox love their odds when they go to their bullpen.

Kimbrel worked his way out of a disturbance in the eighth inning and Hendriks got the save against his former team, leading the White Sox to a 5-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Monday-evening.

We have some weapons there. You saw three tonight, said manager Tony La Russa.

Eloy Jimnez hit a tiebreaking RBI single and Seby Zavala drove in two runs as Chicago improved to an AL-best 40-22 at home. It was the first meeting between the teams since the A’s knocked out the White Sox in the first round of the playoffs last year.

Luis Robert homered and Dallas Keuchel (8-6) threw five innings with a two-run ball in his first win since July 9.

Oakland dropped to 4-3 on a 10-game trip after losing two out of three in last place in Texas last weekend. It also dropped to second in the AL wildcard standings, half a game behind idle Boston and 1 1/2 games ahead of the New York Yankees.

Matt Chapman homered for the third day in a row for the A’s, and Mark Canha had an RBI single. Frankie Montas (9-9) was charged with three runs and eight hits in five innings.

I felt like I was fighting my mechanics the entire game, Montas said. I didn’t have my command.

The game was tied at 2 when Jimnez’ fifth inning went liner of Chapman’s glove on third and into left field, driving in Tim Anderson from second. The AL Central leaders added another run in the sixth on a safety pinch punch by Zavala.

That was enough for Chicago’s bullpen after a few rocky outings lately.

They got good arms… and then of course were reinforced with Kimbrel here, said A’s manager Bob Melvin.

After Kopech threw two hitless innings, Kimbrel was able to work his way out of trouble by striking out the side in the eighth. With one out and runners on second and third base on Jed Lowrie’s ground-rule double, Kimbrel boosted Chapman and Josh Harrison to 1,001 Ks for his career.

He’s as tough as he is talented, said La Russa.

Hendriks then eliminated the side for his 27th save in 33 chances. The right-hander agreed to a $54 million three-year contract with Chicago in January after spending the last five seasons in Oakland.

Hendriks was hit hard in his previous two appearances, giving up three homeruns and six earned runs in 1 1/3 innings against the Yankees. Kimbrel, who was bought in a trade with the Cubs on July 30, returned to the mound after giving up Aaron Judge’s leadoff home run in the eighth inning of Saturday’s 7-5 loss against New York.

We’ve got those two guys at the back that you can flip a coin and be sure they’re going to dominate, Kopech said. I don’t think any of us tough moments determine what kind of team this is. I think everyone knows what we are capable of.

MAKE MOVEMENTS

The White Sox posted outfielder Adam Engel on 10-day left shoulder inflammation injured list. The team also promoted righthanders Ryan Burr and Mike Wright from Triple-A Charlotte. Reliever Matt Foster was sent down and right-handed Zack Burdi was assigned for assignment.

TRAINERS ROOM

Athletics: Harrison returned to the starting lineup after missing three games with a strained right quadriceps.

White Sox: LHP Carlos Rodn (shoulder fatigue) threw from 90 feet. He could return during next week’s four-game series in Toronto. That’s what we’re looking at now, Rodn said. Like I said, it’s a bit day to day. Today I felt great. Tomorrow will be another great day. It’s just advancing and taking the steps and getting ready for if it’s Toronto, then Toronto. … OF Billy Hamilton (right oblique trunk) is progressing very well, according to La Russa. We would really try to expand him in the training sessions over the next few days, said La Russa. My expectation is that it will be good for him.

NEXT ONE

Right-handers Chris Bassitt (12-3, 3.06 ERA) and Reynaldo Lpez (1-0, 1.35 ERA) pitch on Tuesday-evening. Bassitt, who broke through in the majors with the White Sox in 2014, is 2-0 with a scintillating 0.45 ERA in his last three starts for Oakland. Lpez has allowed one earned run in 12 innings in his last six games for Chicago.

——

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

——