Justin Langer in spotlight amid claims of turmoil in Australia’s cricket team environment

Months after a summer that will include both a T20 World Cup and an Ashes series, the flames are really going on Australian men’s coach Justin Langer.

Langer’s close friend and former team-mate Adam Gilchrist has warned the media that reports of uncertainty about his position as coach have the potential to “derail the summer”.

Reports of unrest during Langer’s tenure are well documented, but alleged incidents in the men’s camp aren’t just limited to players.

The Age reported last week that Langer and team manager Gavin Dovey had a recent heated confrontation with a Cricket Australia (CA) staffer.

The exchange with the staffer, who was described as “animated” in The Age report, involved the publication of a video on CA’s website of the victorious Bangladesh squad singing their team anthem after taking on a T20 series win. Australia achieved.

The confrontation reportedly took place at the team hotel, with players and staff witnessing the incident.

Gilchrist expressed concern this week: not about the confrontation itself, but rather the ease with which incidents within the men’s squad would be leaked to the media.

“The bigger problem, and it will derail the summer if not solved, is the fact that these journalists [a] direct line of contact with people in the inner sanctum there, and the people in that inner sanctum are happy to leave it out,” Gilchrist told SEN Radio on Monday.

Gilchrist even argued for Langer’s departure sooner rather than later, if CA power brokers believed it was the right decision.

“Cricket Australia must try to tackle this very quickly,” Gilchrist said.

“If everyone believes it’s best to leave Justin Langer as a coach, then sooner rather than later, because it’s just going to create an afterthought, that remains a circus.”

‘Stop chatting with the media’

Gilchrist is not the only former player concerned about the alleged thin walls in the Australian men’s locker room.

Former gentlemen captain Mark Taylor, speaking on Channel Nine on Sunday, pleaded with CA to stop leaks to the media.

“Stop chatting to the media and start playing cricket,” Taylor said.

“I have to feel a little sorry for Langer, to be quite honest.

“He’s the guy who took over the sandpaper side gate, clearly asked to bring some discipline and there’s no doubt he did.

“Now there have been some questions about how he relays those messages to the players.”

Langer has received support from former teammates such as Adam Gilchrist and Mark Talyor. ( Reuters: Craig Brough, File )

Like Test Skipper Tim Paine, Langer entered his job at a low point in the Australian men’s team’s recent history.

He was given the part in place of Darren Lehmann after the sandpaper scandal that took place during the Australian 2018 test series in South Africa.

Then-captain Steve Smith was pulled from his post after the scandal and banned from international cricket for 12 months, while Lehmann chose to step down as coach.

James Sutherland announced later in 2018 that he would step down as chief executive, on 12 months’ notice.

It looks like CA has reached another turning point in the men’s game.

Each format has a different captaincy, 10 of the 17 centrally contracted players are over 30, there have been three chief executives since 2018 and Langer is in the final year of his contract.

More staff changes

Media dialogue this winter suggested CA lacked confidence in its top staff.

Before players headed to the Caribbean in July for the T20 and ODI series against the West Indies, then-Chairman of the national men’s selection panel Trevor Hohns warned the players.

Hohns said players who chose not to make themselves available for the tour, including Steve Smith and David Warner, were “giving someone else a chance” to stake their claim for a spot in the T20 World Cup roster.

Ironically, it was Hohns himself who eventually packed his bags and tendered his resignation after the tour.

Trevor Hohns (right) has stepped down as chairman of the National Men’s Selection Committee. ( AAP: Julian Smith, File )

Amid all the uncertainty, it appears that the players are at their wits’ end and have resorted to voicing their concerns through the media.

Like the Mickey Arthur ‘homework-gate’ scandal of 2013, Australia’s men’s achievements of late have done little to divert attention from Langer’s coaching style.

Australia recently completed a dismal white-ball campaign, with series losses to Bangladesh and the West Indies.

Given the magnitude of scrutiny Langer faces in the media, a swift response from CA is needed to shift focus to next summer.