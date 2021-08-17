Sports
Justin Langer in spotlight amid claims of turmoil in Australia’s cricket team environment
Months after a summer that will include both a T20 World Cup and an Ashes series, the flames are really going on Australian men’s coach Justin Langer.
Langer’s close friend and former team-mate Adam Gilchrist has warned the media that reports of uncertainty about his position as coach have the potential to “derail the summer”.
Reports of unrest during Langer’s tenure are well documented, but alleged incidents in the men’s camp aren’t just limited to players.
The Age reported last week that Langer and team manager Gavin Dovey had a recent heated confrontation with a Cricket Australia (CA) staffer.
The exchange with the staffer, who was described as “animated” in The Age report, involved the publication of a video on CA’s website of the victorious Bangladesh squad singing their team anthem after taking on a T20 series win. Australia achieved.
The confrontation reportedly took place at the team hotel, with players and staff witnessing the incident.
Gilchrist expressed concern this week: not about the confrontation itself, but rather the ease with which incidents within the men’s squad would be leaked to the media.
“The bigger problem, and it will derail the summer if not solved, is the fact that these journalists [a] direct line of contact with people in the inner sanctum there, and the people in that inner sanctum are happy to leave it out,” Gilchrist told SEN Radio on Monday.
Gilchrist even argued for Langer’s departure sooner rather than later, if CA power brokers believed it was the right decision.
“Cricket Australia must try to tackle this very quickly,” Gilchrist said.
“If everyone believes it’s best to leave Justin Langer as a coach, then sooner rather than later, because it’s just going to create an afterthought, that remains a circus.”
‘Stop chatting with the media’
Gilchrist is not the only former player concerned about the alleged thin walls in the Australian men’s locker room.
Former gentlemen captain Mark Taylor, speaking on Channel Nine on Sunday, pleaded with CA to stop leaks to the media.
“Stop chatting to the media and start playing cricket,” Taylor said.
“He’s the guy who took over the sandpaper side gate, clearly asked to bring some discipline and there’s no doubt he did.
“Now there have been some questions about how he relays those messages to the players.”
Like Test Skipper Tim Paine, Langer entered his job at a low point in the Australian men’s team’s recent history.
He was given the part in place of Darren Lehmann after the sandpaper scandal that took place during the Australian 2018 test series in South Africa.
Then-captain Steve Smith was pulled from his post after the scandal and banned from international cricket for 12 months, while Lehmann chose to step down as coach.
James Sutherland announced later in 2018 that he would step down as chief executive, on 12 months’ notice.
It looks like CA has reached another turning point in the men’s game.
Each format has a different captaincy, 10 of the 17 centrally contracted players are over 30, there have been three chief executives since 2018 and Langer is in the final year of his contract.
More staff changes
Media dialogue this winter suggested CA lacked confidence in its top staff.
Before players headed to the Caribbean in July for the T20 and ODI series against the West Indies, then-Chairman of the national men’s selection panel Trevor Hohns warned the players.
Hohns said players who chose not to make themselves available for the tour, including Steve Smith and David Warner, were “giving someone else a chance” to stake their claim for a spot in the T20 World Cup roster.
Ironically, it was Hohns himself who eventually packed his bags and tendered his resignation after the tour.
Amid all the uncertainty, it appears that the players are at their wits’ end and have resorted to voicing their concerns through the media.
Like the Mickey Arthur ‘homework-gate’ scandal of 2013, Australia’s men’s achievements of late have done little to divert attention from Langer’s coaching style.
Australia recently completed a dismal white-ball campaign, with series losses to Bangladesh and the West Indies.
Given the magnitude of scrutiny Langer faces in the media, a swift response from CA is needed to shift focus to next summer.
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-08-17/cricket-australia-justin-langer-under-spotlight/100383986
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]