We tried to be a powerhouse – The Denver Post





Far Northeast made history last spring with its first state football championship in high school. Warriors coach Tony Lindsay believes this is just the beginning. Trying to be a powerhouse, Lindsay said. On Monday, there was no lack of confidence among players at CHSAA’s annual fall sports media day in the Empower Field interview room. Footballers from across the state representing all classifications gathered to talk to reporters to preview the upcoming season — with games starting next week. Far Northeast lost seven seniors to last year’s squad that defeated Boulder, 34-0, in the 5A spring soccer league title game. But the Warriors are returning a wealth of juniors who have helped reshape the teams’ identities and are eager to show that their success wasn’t just a byproduct of a shrunken spring soccer field. We want to continue that, said junior quarterback Andy Martinez, who threw 924 yards and nine touchdowns last spring. We already have that mentality for the whole team. We want to go back to the play-offs and show that we can do it again. Lindsay, the uncle of former Broncos and CU Buffs star Phillip Lindsay, has faith in Far Northeasts projection as a powerhouse based on several factors. But top of mind is the ability of the programs to keep homegrown talent in the neighbourhood. In previous years, Lindsay said, the top eighth grade soccer players from the Montbello and Green Valley Ranch areas were evicted by neighboring high school schools with traditionally more successful teams. But that trend is now being reversed. That’s what it’s going to change for us to start climbing to be good. Once we won that (championship), our kids stayed home, Lindsay said. My eighth graders who usually leave, I have all 45 of them. They stayed at home. That was a big problem. CHSAA creates new role. In an effort to promote activities including band, eSports, leadership, speech and debate, CHSAA selected Rashaan Davis to fill a newly created role as assistant commissioner overseeing operations. Davis has spent 25 years in education as a social science teacher, student leadership advisor, and campus administrator. He previously served on the CHSAA’s Student Leadership Advisory Committee. Davis called the decision to create a commissioner to oversee non-sports activities the best move CHSAA has made in 100 years. Much of his focus will be on developing championship events for activities that reflect the experience of traditional athletes. The activities will not be secondary, Davis said. Sports is of course important. But with band membership, speech and debate, and leadership, we can now showcase their events. There are so many opportunities to grow. Pandemic finance. CHSAA’s inability to sell tickets due to pandemic health restrictions caused a $500,000 revenue shortfall, CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green told reporters Monday. The commissioners’ main goal is to get us back to where we were before the pandemic, Blanford-Green said. Thank goodness we had some financial reserves from those even before me. Then we as staff have done a few things to guarantee some financial stability within the association. About 75 percent of our budget comes from ticket sales and spectators. We did a budget projection last year and with the opening of Season D, and not all those capacity limitations, we were able to sort of recover from those sports. Blanford-Green added that all CHSAA corporate sponsors are still intact with the need to add non-traditional revenue streams to make up for lost pandemic revenue.

