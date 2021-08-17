Vandana Katariya: Meet the future Vandanas, Savitas of hockey: Young girls are increasingly picking up hockey sticks after the Tokyo Olympics trip in India | Pune News

Sixteen-year-old Sandhya Sisodia wants to play as Vandana Katariya, the forward of the Indian women’s hockey team. She’s fantastic, exclaims Sandhya, who was a regular on the hockey field until she was 12, but took a break for a few years before returning to the sport. I want to play as a striker like Vandana, she says. Like Sandhya, there are many other teenage girls who are picking up the hockey stick, and the increase in registrations and inquiries at hockey academies in the city is proof of this! Ask the academy authorities what led to this spurt of interest in hockey and the unanimous answer you get is the performance of the Indian hockey teams at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics.“It feels great to see more girls training with me in the academy. Besides training on the field, I also watch Vandana Katariyas matches and try to learn a few things from her moves,” says Sandhya.

Applications and registrations are skyrocketing

Before the Olympics, young hockey players who came to the Firoz H Shaikhs SNBP Academy in Pune lacked vision and purpose, although they were extremely passionate and disciplined in the sport. However, Firoz says the Indian men’s teams’ bronze medal and the women’s teams’ journey to the Olympics have not only given these teens the confidence to aim higher, but also made them serious about the sport. They now give 100 percent in practice, says Firoz, a former national hockey player, coach and director of physical education at the academy. He is extremely excited to see the sudden surge in applications and says there has been a huge spike in the number of girls enrolling, thanks to the success of the national teams at the Olympics.

Students who were more likely to be late for practice started on time and don’t mind practicing longer. Every day we get at least 30-40 coaching requests, with 60 percent calls from parents of teenage girls who now want their daughters to take up the sport. It is now an exciting time for hockey in India. After 41 years, an Indian side won a medal in hockey and that has certainly sparked a craze for the game among young people, which I think is great, says Firoz, who is currently training 250 students, compared to the 150 he used to train for the Olympics. Play. Of the 250, 80 are girls, a number he says is encouraging.

Attitudes change

At another hockey academy in town, coach Jayesh Milind Jangam says he received numerous calls one day asking if JJ Hockey Academy is open for hockey coaching. Olympics

ke pehle jahan din mein ek

calla

aata tha, aur mushqil se mahine mein ek baccha

participate

karta,

now that number has increased to 24-30 calls per day

.

Fifty percent of the questions come from teenage girls encouraged by the Indian team’s Olympic journey, Jayesh says, adding: “In the past, parents were afraid that their children would get hurt while playing, but after watching the Games they have become confident and fearless. The fact that parents accompany and encourage their children to the practice sessions reflects the shift in attitudes towards hockey.

Fifteen-year-old Sayali Mahadeo says she would express her desire to continue learning hockey to her parents, but they felt I should focus solely on studies and my guitar lessons. But when they watched the Indian women’s hockey game and the love and praise that followed, they realized how big the game was. They soon got me admitted to a nearby hockey training center and now my dream is to play for my country, the youngster says.

Kajal Barnwal, who recently enrolled her daughter Priyanka in hockey coaching, says: “Because of the way I was conditioned, I would feel that bruises from sports are for boys. But when I saw what a brilliant goalkeeper Savita Punia is “I realized that if my daughter Priyanka is coached early, she can play like Savita and the other girls and make the country proud.”

Giving wings to dreams

Out of a group of 30 students at Jayeshs Academy, 17 are girls and the coach and his team are preparing for an inter-academic tournament on National Sports Day (August 29). The hockey heart has not only led girls to practice for the sport, but also dreams of representing the country in international tournaments, including the Olympics. Parents are no longer skeptical of the sport, nor do they differentiate between boys and girls. I think the performance of the hockey teams in the Olympics has brought about a change in mentality. It’s heartwarming to see these teenage girls say they want to be the next Vandana Katariya, or play as Savita Punia, or call Rani Rampal their favorite athlete. I let my students watch their games and they are very fascinated by it. The hockey players are the new role models for these youngsters,” said Firoz, who is preparing his young team for the 2028 Olympics, adding that coaches are not only working on the techniques, but also on the physical fitness of players as the game has evolved. more competitive and faster.

Jayesh adds that uth aur game! is now a common reaction of parents when they see their children fall and get injured during competitions.

High josh, but the low infrastructure for hockey in Maha

Manoj Bhore, general secretary of Hockey Maharashtra, says that while the general increase in hockey coaching is in favor of the sport, very little attention is paid to the infrastructure for the sport in the state. The fact that the number of girls starting hockey has increased by 60 percent is encouraging. Unfortunately, there are no proper facilities for them, unlike other states that promote hockey well. Applauding a player when he achieves something is great, but just as important is supporting him when it comes to funding for equipment, training and nutrition as he is being formed, says Manoj, who works with players like Dhanraj Pillai, other Olympians and stakeholders like PCMC Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash IPS of PCMC, is building a hockey academy and coaching selected players from eight different district zones there.

Jayesh adds, there is absolutely no support, but we are hopeful that now that hockey is all the rage again, the sport and the lack of infrastructure will now get attention. Hockey is played on the turf and here we don’t even have 90 meters of land for my students. We play on 40 meters (20 x 40) ground. We need grass.”