Arab table tennis championships: Qatar comes second with 19 medals
17 Aug 2021 – 9:15 am
Qatar’s Ahmed Khalil Al Muhannadi and Mohammed Abdul Wahab in action against their Bahraini counterparts in yesterday’s men’s doubles final.
Amman: Qatar’s teams delivered outstanding performances at the Arab Table Tennis Championships in Jordan, winning 19 medals, including 4 golds, taking second place overall.
Egypt took first place in the tournament which witnessed strong competitions that took place amid extraordinary circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Qatar’s impressive show yesterday included a brilliant performance by Ahmed Khalil Al Muhannadi and Mohammed Abdul Wahab, who became champions in the men’s doubles after beating their Bahraini counterparts in straight sets (15-13, 11-6, 11-3).
Yesterday in another final, Qatari Sultan Al Kuwari and Ahmed Eid went down in a thriller against Tunisia to earn a silver medal. Ahmed Jabbar and Abdullah Abdel Wahab were crowned with the silver medal in the U19 doubles, while Maryam Ali and Shawq Al Abdullah took the bronze in the U-15 women’s doubles.
The club competitions start today with Al Sadd SC and Qatar SC representing Qatar in the men’s competitions, and Qatar Women club in the women’s competition.
Director of the National Team for Age Groups Khalid Ali Al Kuwari expressed his joy at the performance of the Qatari rowers at the Championships, indicating that Qatari table tennis is moving in the right direction as long as it caters for all age groups and players.
Khalil Ahmad Al Mohannadi, President of the Arab Table Tennis Federation and Qatar Table Tennis Association also congratulated Qatari players on their outstanding performance.
