Ready to conquer test cricket, Mighty India Taste the epic victory in England

India took a mighty victory in the second Test over England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty … [+] Pictures)

Getty Images



This is what world cricket has long feared. Mighty India, a cricket-crazed country of a billion people, brings it all together in Tests – the longest and most cherished sport – in what turned out to be a momentous and era-defining year for Virat Kohlis men.

Just past 6.3 rpm, on a perfect summers Monday night at the spiritual home of Lords’ crickets in London, India conjured up the improbable by bowling England for just 120 within the allotted 60 overs in the nerve-wracking second Test final.

India, which has been largely uncompetitive in the UK in Tests for the past decade, won by 151 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the blockbuster five-game series.

Wide-eyed Kohli, who has long wanted India to dominate Test cricket, celebrated in the sort of manic fervor reminiscent of the admiration recently seen in Tokyo – somewhere between Italy’s high jump gold medalist Gianmarco Tamberi and Australian swimming coach Dean Boxalli.

Virat Kohli celebrated an incredible test win for India. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Getty Images



This was especially sweet for Kohli, who missed India’s incredible triumph at the start of the year in Australia, where their understaffed team defied the odds and defeated the hosts in one of the biggest Test series ever played.

During the pandemic, amid mentally draining bubbles, India’s momentum was tarnished after that tour and their underprepared team struggled in the inaugural World Test Championship final to New Zealand in Southampton in June.

But now better acclimatized, India has proved a formidable foe to a patchy England, whose weak batting lineup so heavily reliant on Captain Joe Root was exposed during 50 overs of relentless bowling from India’s tireless onslaught.

For many years, India’s team was built on master batsmen and seductive spinners, who worked wonders in suitable terrain at home, but less so in alien conditions abroad.

They had a strange pacesetter in the class, the deadly lefty Zaheer Zhan was criminally underrated, but never an arsenal that could consistently win matches in seam-friendly conditions. It’s no wonder India was thrashed on their last three visits to the UK

Taking advantage of the deep pockets of their governing bodies, resources and good development were mobilized in an effort to produce a range of pace bowlers – which were harder to find in India compared to neighboring Pakistan, which has long been the most insanely talented quicks had.

Jasper Bumrah is one of the best quicks in the world. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images



With the building blocks in place and an almost limitless supply of raw talent to choose from, India has built a formidable reservoir of pacers that have taken their test team to heights never imaginable before.

This Indian team could only have dreamed of beating Australia at their Gabba fortress or beating England in a short span of time at Lords. These dreams are no longer fantasy, they are very real.

The way India is able to conjure these miraculous victories is reminiscent of Australia’s heyday of the West Indies in the 1990s-2000s and 1980s – the two greatest teams of modern times.

Both teams were built for excellent attacks, with victory almost always possible due to their 20-wicket-taking ability.

Now that’s India, with spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and new sensation Mohammed Siraj at the head of the attack, completely overpowering England, which simply lacks the firepower compared to their cue ball counterparts and sorely lacks the swagger of talisman Ben Stokes.

Mohammed Siraj helped India to victory. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Getty Images



Also with the bat, India is more rounded and less dependent on Kohli, who by his standards has been among his best in Test cricket for some time. The 32-year-old has gone through 10 Tests without a ton since the end of 2019 but you feel – ominous for England’s hopes of getting back into the series – he is soon going to break his drought in a big way.

The runs may not come, he may be going into his final scoop, but firefighter Kohli has molded this team to his uncompromising image – reminiscent of Steve Waughs Australia.

India completely teased England as the game progressed on an emotionally charged fifth day, as if they fully expected it to break the batsmen’s resolve. They didn’t just sit back and hope like the Indian teams of yesteryear, this was Kohli going on the attack – sometimes verbally too – and not letting go of England’s throat.

Virat Kohli cheered after India claimed a lead in the series. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Getty Images



Kohli, whose adoration of Test cricket is the biggest reason why the longstanding format survives, remains unwavering in his desire for India to dominate world cricket like those other iconic teams that define the era.

It was a remarkable victory – an addition to their impressive recent collection – but there are still unfinished business for Kohlis India, which should shake the cricketing world and leave them feeling rather helpless.