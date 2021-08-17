Football training report: August 16

Event location: Outside practice fields

Format: Spider cushions

Oregon’s tight space has gotten significantly deeper and more athletic in recent months, which should soften the blow from the disappointing news the Ducks received this weekend, if only slightly.

The Ducks held a scrimmage on Saturday and appeared to be coming through mostly healthy, with one important exception. Redshirt freshman tight end Patrick Herbert , a Eugene-born and younger brother of former UO quarterback Justin Herbert, was injured during drills ahead of the scrimmage portion of Saturday’s practice.

On Monday, UO coach Mario Cristobal shared with local media that Herbert will be out “for a while” due to the knee injury.

The arrival of freshmen Terrance Ferguson and Moliki Matavao in the spring, the return to health of veteran Cam McCormick and the appearance of DJ Johnson for his first preseason camp practice on Saturday, the Ducks had full confidence in their group behind Spencer Webb . But Herbert’s injury is a blow nonetheless.

“Now that DJ is joining us again and the way Cam is getting around, we feel good about the depth there,” said Cristobal. “But we will definitely miss Patrick because he played great football for us.”

Herbert had shared time with Webb during Oregon’s first bout in camp. Each is a naturally gifted receiving threat who has worked hard to become more physical as a blocker in the run game.

Johnson has two practices under his belt after Saturday’s scrimmage and Monday’s practice, so could be in full pads under NCAA acclimation rules later this week. McCormick, who hasn’t played since the 2018 season opener, got some reps in Saturday’s scrimmage and is working to finally return to rotation this fall.

Freshman tight end Terrance Ferguson

The X factors on the position are Ferguson and Matavao. Each emphatically announced his presence during the spring exercises and has continued to reinforce that first impression this preseason. Two more athletic options as receivers, Ferguson and Matavao earned more critical acclaim for their play in Saturday’s scrimmage.

“And not just in the passing game,” Cristobal said after watching the film. “Also in the run game.”

The duo was back on the field on Monday. Matavao took reps with Webb in sets with two tight ends, and Ferguson finished practice with a touchdown pass from Jay Butterfield in a red zone exercise.

Those would be welcome contributions in any context, but especially after the hard blow dealt to the position group with Herbert’s injury.

Other highlights: Ferguson also nearly had the game of the day, reaching out to make a one-handed catch in an 11-on-11 practice. He wasn’t quite able to secure the reception, but teammates were impressed anyway. The defense had some impressive highlights in that period, with safety Bryan Addison anticipate a short route and jump in front of the pass for an interception, and Trikweze Bridges flying high in the air for a two-handed interception and holding it when it hit the ground.

Sophomore Defensive Back Verone McKinley III

Jeffrey Low almost had an interception in practice before, but couldn’t hang out. Brandon Buckner nevertheless a highlight for the defense in that period with a sack. Later, when the exercise in the red zone began, Steve Stephens IV got into the end zone with an interception and Jabril McNeil sniffed a run play to make a tackle for the loss. The final red zone drive that ended in Ferguson’s touchdown nearly stalled in the ‘high red zone’, but Don’t’e Thornton turned a third-and-short game into a 23-yard win to get the ball inside the 10-yard line.

Other observations: When judging the quarterbacks, Cristobal senior . said Anthony Brown has had a “great camp” overall and that Butterfield has taken a “huge step” this preseason. Cristobal said freshman Ty Thompson had the best scrimmage among the quarterbacks, and Thompson continued to share reps with Butterfield and Robby Ashford from Monday. Another freshman the Ducks are excited about is offensive lineman Jackson Powers Johnson , and although he was unable to scrim on Saturday, he returned to action on Monday. The Ducks plan to be in full swing for Tuesday’s practice, which was to be held in the evening.

Interviews after the training: