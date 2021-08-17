Coaches report: Minot boys tennis HC Scott DeLorme | News, Sports, Jobs

The Minot High boys’ tennis team plans to kick off the 2021 fall season this Friday when they host Williston, Mandan and Bismarck Legacy at the Jamboree Tournament at Hammond Park.

On the way to the new season, the tennis team consists of 41 players from classes 6-12. Plus, 10 of the club’s 12 best performers from a year ago are returning for another year. Meanwhile, MHS has two seniors on the team in Zach Diehl and Colby Opp.

The Minot Daily News reached out to tennis coach Scott DeLorme to get his thoughts on the upcoming season and what he expects from his players at the first meeting of the year later this week. Here’s what DeLorme had to say via email.

MDN: What are your expectations for 2021?

DeLorme: As always, we have high expectations at the start of this season. We think we have a group that can compete with anyone in the state and they put in a lot of time this summer. It’s a mix of youth and experience that seem to work well together and they are all extremely competitive. This is a group capable of winning a title in the western region and competing with anyone in the state tournament.

MDN: Who are some of your key players and what strengths do they bring with them?

DeLorme: Zach Diehl will be our number 1 for the third year in a row, so we have to see him as a great leader for us. He competes with the top players on a daily basis and we know he is good enough to compete with the majority of them.

Our other senior, Colby Opp, has had a fantastic off-season and has improved a lot from a year ago. At number 6 singles last year he remained undefeated and we think he is a much improved player. Aidan Diehl starts the season at No. 2. He is only a freshman but has been playing varsity games since seventh grade. He doesn’t do anything flashy, but is very consistent and never seems to beat himself.

Grayson Schaefer is another freshman for us who we expect will have a great season for us. He doesn’t look like a freshman physically and he’s getting better every day. Hunter Rice, a junior, is another player who put in some time last year and made some stroke adjustments that I think will be a huge advantage for him going forward. He has all the strokes and as his mental game gets better and better he will be a fantastic player for us in recent years.

In addition to the players mentioned, Brayden McLean, Josh Hegstad and Sam Griffith will all be helping us out at some point this year. We think the depth of our team will be a huge advantage for us throughout the season.

MDN: How has the training camp been and what encouraging signs have you seen from your players?

DeLorme: We had two very good training days last week to start and from Wednesday we played challenge matches for the rest of the week to see where the guys would start the year.

What we really like about this team, and we saw it in the challenge matches last week, is the way they compete. They want to win and push themselves and each other to get better every workout.

MDN: What was the key to your second-place finish in WDA last season and how do you continue that momentum this year?

DeLorme: I think we just have guys who like to play tennis. They are talented, they work hard, they get along well and in the end they want to win. They are team oriented and it allows us to mix and match doubles partners and lineups.

We have athletes who play multiple sports, which I think is a big advantage, and our tennis players have been playing off-season all season. This weekend is going to be important for us as it really gives us a chance to point out where we need to improve as the season starts.

MDN: What do you expect to see at the first meeting of the year at the Jamboree?

DeLorme: The best thing about this weekend is that we will see what we need to improve. We see things in training, but they are magnified in a competition setting. For the most part, I expect our boys to come out and play well.

We are experienced and the majority have had a varsity tennis season and know what to expect. We’ll be mixing and matching lineups all weekend to see different combinations, but we’re excited to get out there and see some other leagues.