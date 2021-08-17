Men’s and women’s hockey teams arrive in Odisha; sponsor state to congratulate them | Hockey





India’s men’s and women’s hockey team that put in an outstanding performance at the recent Tokyo Olympics landed in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday to a grand congratulation by the government of Odisha. The men’s team won bronze, 41 years after it won a medal at the Moscow Olympics, while the women’s hockey team reached the semifinals for the first time. The Odisha government signed a 100 crore deal with Hockey India in 2018 to sponsor both teams for the next five years. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had received the teams along with other Olympians at his official residence. After landing at Bhubaneswar airport, the hockey teams were driven to a hotel in the state capital where they will stay for two days and were congratulated. Prime Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to announce a cash prize for each of them at a congratulation ceremony at Kalinga Stadium, officials said. In Puri, sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik installed a sand art on the beach and welcomed the teams in Odisha. Last week, CM Patnaik congratulated four male and female state hockey players and presented them with cash prizes. He gave checks from 2.5 crore each for the Indian Men’s Hockey Team Vice Captain Birendra Lakra and Defender Amit Rohidas and 50 lakh each to Deep Grace Ekka and Namita Toppo from the women’s team. Patnaik also handed over Lakra and Rohidas offer letters for appointment as Deputy Superintendent of Police in the State Police. Odisha has hosted major hockey tournaments in recent years including the World Cup in 2018, the Champions Trophy in 2014 and the Hockey World League Final in 2017. It is said to host the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, which will host the largest hockey stadium in the country with a A capacity of 20,000 seats is being built.

