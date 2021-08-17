Cricket fraternity salutes Team India’s resilience and grit | Cricket News





London: Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar led the cricket club in saluting the Indian team’s “resilience and grit” in the incredible second Test win against England at the iconic Lord’s. India’s world-class pace attack led to an incredible batting raid followed by a stunning performance with the ball to help India beat England by 151 runs on the final day and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series . “That was a test match #TeamIndia! Enjoyed watching every moment. The resilience and grit the team showed in difficult situations is something I noticed. Played very well!” tweeted Tendulkar. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also praised the Indian team’s fighting stance. “Fantastic win for India…what a character and guts from the team…every piece…so nice to see it up close…” Battle legend VVS Laxman called it a “sensational victory”. “What an incredible day of Test Match Cricket and a day long to be remembered for any Indian fan. Bumrah and Shami battle the bat early in the day, and the pace attack of Siraj, Ishat, Bumrah, Shami give it all and India records sensational #LordsTest victory,” he tweeted. Former wicketkeeper batsman Dinesh Karthik added: “From survival to revival, the last day at Lord’s was nothing short of a thrilling thriller. Big win #TeamIndia. These highlights will be repeated many times in the future!” Not only Indians, but also former stars from abroad such as Shane Warne and Michael Vaughan praised Kohli and his team for their amazing show. “What a test match at Lords. Great pitch, great cricket and great character displayed by India. Remember they lost the toss, were sent off, gave up a lead from 1st Inn & today everyone thought Pant out & Scary win! India fought hard and deserved the win. India should be leading 2-0,” Warne wrote on his Twitter page. Former England skipper Vaughan added: “Great game Cricket.. India showed today why they are so much better than England.. The faith to win was immense.. #ENGvsIND”.

