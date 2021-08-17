Fisher looks set to improve this fall – Crescent City Sports

The first year on the court for Fisher head coach Tevyn Cagins was challenging.

The 2012 Fisher graduate took on a grueling task and solved it to the best of his ability.

The COVID-19 pandemic made it especially difficult for a new coach trying to build a new culture and program.

It was super hard, Cagins said. I came in the fall and the kids didn’t even have a scrimmage or anything like that. We were installing things on the run and didn’t really see things start until late in the season.

The Gators went 1-5 and are now hoping to get some real traction with a full outdoor season and the new system firmly in place.

Fisher will replace quarterback Matt Creppel, running back Logan Wade, lineman Tirrell Williams, linebacker Blaiten Perrin and safety Trey Usey.

Talent is back with 10 starters back from a year ago. Depth is an issue, with six players starting on either side of the ball.

That includes six on offense, led by senior running back Delvin Williams (5-11, 175) and fullback Austin Phillips (5-11, 185), who will also be featured as a center linebacker.

There will be a lot of leaning on Williams, Cagins said. He has great vision and great speed. Once he’s out in the open, no one catches him. Austin helps us in the attack and he helps in the passing game and he can block.

Sophomore Evan Phillips (5-10, 170) is the starting quarterback.

Our quarterback is an athlete, Cagins said. He is great at making decisions. He also throws a solid ball. He is a baseball player who delivers the ball as well as he does in baseball.

Junior Elijah Lewis (6-4, 180) returns to anchor the wide receiver position in the staggered attack. He will be joined by juniors Bryce Thorton and Lucas Liuzza.

The Gators should be solid up front, with three starters back from last season.

Both starting tackles are back, including senior left tackle Dustin Bourg (6-0, 260) and junior right tackle Marty Eschete III. Also returning is senior left guard Trace Caulfield. Junior Nicholas Spies will take center stage, while sophomore Logan Rome will play the right guard.

I think the offensive line is the strength of our attack, Cagins said. Spies is new but the others all played last year. It’s just a matter of making progress from last year and getting even better. We love this group.

There is slightly less experience in defense, with only four starters back.

We lost a lot on defense, Cagins said. As a result, we will play both ways.

That includes a pair of players up front in junior left end Adian Arabia (5-10, 150) and senior tackle Wildey Kuhn. The other starters are Bourg on the nose tackle and Caulfield on the right.

I like Arabia up front, Cagins said. He will set the rim for us and hold the bin on that side. Bourg is solid.

Phillips returns to anchor the defense at the middle linebacker and he will be joined on the outside by sophomores Royce Mamolo and Jace Patterson.

Phillips is the heart and soul of our defense, a coach on the field, Cagins said.

The secondary is anchored by sophomore Lane Creppel, who returns as starter.

The others expected to start are Lewis in free safety, along with Thorton and Liuzza on the corners.

We return to Creppel, who was solid as a freshman last year, Cagins said. Last year he had a few pick sixes and this year he is even better. Elijah Lewis will also play on free safety in the secondary.

Rome will perform kicking and punting tasks.

The schedule kicks off on September 3 against Ascension Christian before the Gators travel to Metairie to face St. Martin’s Episcopal. Then follows a home game with Ben Franklin before Fisher travels to Haynes Academy and Kenner Discovery.

I think we were playing against teams again in our non-district talent streak, Cagins said. It is a group of teams that we can compete with better than what we have planned in recent years. We have to compete well.

The action in District 11-2A begins with a very grueling trip to New Orleans to face Newman on October 8, before the Gators receive Cohen and head to South Plaquemines.

Week nine features a non-district home game against Sacred Heart School of Mississippi before the Gators close at home in district action against the ever-tough St. Charles Catholic.

The neighborhood is so tough, Cagins said. It is one of the toughest leagues in the state. We will surely find out about ourselves.

With only about 25 players, if the Gators can stay healthy and build a little depth, they should improve in 2021 and clearly surpass the 2020 win tally.

We want to be more competitive again, be stronger, Cagins said. We want people to feel our bite, to know they were fighting.

Click here for more previews of CCS Prep Football teams (including archives of past season previews).