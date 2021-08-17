Australian stars of Tokyo Games come home





It’s disappointing that we couldn’t be there, but for the safety of the world it had to be. McKeown had another guest besides her mother Sharon. It was her trusty Dachshund Ottis, who was covered in green and gold tinsel. Members of the Australian Olympic team arrive at Sydney airport. Credit:Dominic Lorrimer Seeing my family is just unreal and being quarantined for two weeks is all you look forward to, McKeown said. It was a surreal experience. The atmosphere in Sydney was tacky as 25 team members arrived from Darwin via Alice Springs at a largely deserted airport. Their sports include trampoline, table tennis, rugby sevens and swimming, but there was no fanfare during the lockdown. Among the arrivals was Emma McKeon, the champion swimmer who rewrote the record books in Tokyo with seven medals, four of which were gold. It made her Australia’s most decorated Olympian at a single Games and the most successful of all time, with a total of 11 medals in Rio and Tokyo. At such a performance, she would normally walk out of the plane into a hangar full of supporters. Even her family was not allowed to wait on this occasion as the 27-year-old was taken away by a driver to her loved ones in Wollongong. It’s starting to [sink in], but probably not, McKeon told Seven News. When I was packing my bags, I thought that was a lot of medals. McKeon said she was already watching the 2024 Paris Olympics. I hope to be there. It’s only three years away. We’ve waited five years for this one, so three years isn’t long, she said. Loading Another 21 team members returned to Melbourne, another city in lockdown, and six headed for Perth. Many of those athletes, coaches and support staff have taken the biggest road trips of all. Some spent nearly five months away from home as they hopped from state to state to avoid border restrictions for the Games. Butterfly specialist Brianna Throssell was uprooted to Queensland and spent time in the southeastern states before joining the rest of the squad in Cairns for a pre-departure camp. She posted on social media that she had slept in 15 different beds and trained and raced in 15 different pools. Sports news, results and expert commentary. Sign up for our Sports Newsletter.

