ICC monitors cricket developments in Afghanistan





CRICKET IN CHAOS [File picture] Afghan girls play cricket on the school grounds in Herat © Getty As the world watches as the situation in Afghanistan unfolds, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is also keeping an eye on the matter. Cricbuzz understands that the ICC office in Dubai is in constant contact with the members of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) in Kabul to fully understand “the impact of change” in the country. One of the biggest challenges for ACB could be the livelihood of women’s cricket in the country – something that has been growing stronger in recent times. In 2020 there were 25 female players awarded central contracts for the first time, clearing the deck for the formation of a women’s national team. Skills camps were organized to further the efforts. “That was a huge development. We don’t know what now,” said a source in ICC women’s cricket. ACB recognizes that as a full member of the ICC it is “required to have its own national women’s team”, but there is a lot of uncertainty about what will come of their efforts in the near future. “I have not heard from the ICC about what is happening in women’s cricket in Afghanistan,” said Lisa Sthalekar, a member of the ICC Women’s Cricket Committee, “but personally I am concerned about what is happening there.” Despite the catastrophic geopolitical changes, the country’s cricket community is hopeful about the game’s future. “Cricket in Afghanistan started from refugee camps and we have come a long way. With very limited resources we have climbed to full membership,” Shafiqullah Stanikzai, former CEO of ACB under whom Afghanistan had achieved full membership of the ICC in 2017, told Cricbuzz . “I hope and pray that cricket in Afghanistan continues to grow. For us it is more than a sport, a game. Cricket has given us an identity that makes the image of Afghans around the world optimistic. Through cricket we have convinced the world community to investing in our talent and in the Afghan youth. I hope it stays that way.” Cricbuzz had previously reported that changes are also underway at the top of the hierarchy in cricket, with Azizullah Fazli to replace current board chairman Farhan Yousefzai, who is believed to be out of the country. But a forced change in a board’s administration could attract the attention of the ICC, which wants all its boards to be autonomous and free from government interference. “For now, we are focusing on the Pakistan series. We are confident it will happen. If it doesn’t happen, for reasons that are not relevant to us, we may advance the dates of the Shpageeza Cricket League (the domestic league), ACB spokesman Hikmat Hasan said. “The squad (for the Pakistan series) is already out. The coaches have trained the players in Kabul for a month. We are well prepared for the games in Sri Lanka and the Twenty20 World Cup in the UAE. Our head coach Lance Klusener was in Kabul to the Eid. We have recruited Shaun Tait as a bowling coach and he will join the squad in Sri Lanka,” Hikmat further added. © Cricbuzz

