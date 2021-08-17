Sports
Oklahoma Football: Sooners No. 2 in AP Poll, Kick-off Time Announced for Western Carolina Game
Happy Monday, friends and fans!
Finally, on Monday, the Preseason AP Top 25 Poll was released, revealing that the Oklahoma Sooners will officially open the 2021 college football season as the No. 2 ranked team in the nation. Impressively, OU received six first-place votes, which equaled Clemson for second most behind the reigning national champions in Alabama.
Also, in this preseason poll, the Big 12 conference represent the Cyclones in the State of Iowa at no. 7 and the Texas Longhorns at No. 21. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma State Cowboys just missed the cut at number 26, unofficially.
If you want to see the AP Top 25 in its entirety, Follow this link.
Now on to this week’s Monday edition of Hot Links! The home opener gets a kickoff time, J-Hall and B-Will start their own OU pod, Carli Lloyd steps away from the international game and more!
- The kickoff time for Oklahomas 2021 home opener against the Western Carolina Catamounts has been officially set for 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, September 11. I suppose it’s some kind of poetic justice that the only time the Sooners ever play in prime time is on pay-per-view. (I’m just kidding… sort of)
- ESPN staff recently shared why Spencer Rattler is not only the top candidate for the OU’s Heisman Trophy, but also the national frontrunner for the prestigious individual award.
- Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh is typically a man of few words, but when asked how this year’s group stacks up against some of its best in Oklahoma, he has not been too shy to sing their praises. The Tulsa Worlds Eric Bailey has more.
- Current Sooner H backs Jeremiah Hall and Brayden Willis are taking advantage of the new NIL rules by starting their own podcast. I think something like this has fantastic potential, not just for these two exemplary student-athletes, but for student-athletes everywhere. Good luck gentlemen! boomer!
You know we had to get to NIL with what little time we had left!! My little man @Bwillis_11 and I’m starting a podcast about everything #earlier football and more!! Comment on some topics you’d like to hear about the show. I promise you will come to everyone. Trailer dropping soon.. pic.twitter.com/SqFHpttZVW
Jeremiah Hall (@Jeremiah_Hall27) August 16, 2021
- For a limited time, Oklahoma is making select merchandise featuring the iconic disco OU logo available for purchase ahead of the upcoming meeting with the Nebraska Cornhuskers as part of the 50th anniversary of the game of the century.
An iconic logo for an iconic era.
In honor of the 50th anniversary of the , we are excited to present a special OU-Nebraska collection! Available for a limited time only.#BeatNebraska #BoomerSooner
Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) August 16, 2021
- The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly the first team to boast of a one hundred percent COVID-19 vaccination rate among all players.
- Carli Lloyd, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time women’s World Cup champion, has formally announced her retirement from playing internationally and eventually the sport as a whole. Congratulations on the legendary career, Carli!
A legendary career comes to an end @CarliLloyd announced her retirement. The soon to be announced four #USWNT Fall Friendlies will be her last games in an American uniform, marking the end of a remarkable career. She will be the . get done @NWSL season with @GothamFC.
American Football WNT (@USWNT) August 16, 2021
- Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes recently unveiled his first signature shoe, the Mahomes 1 Impact FLX from Adidas. These kicks are scientifically proven (not quite) to get you performing at the level of a future Hall of Fame quarterback in even the most mundane activities. Yes, you read that right. Instant baller.
I’ve been dreaming about this since I was a little kid. Years in the making, excited to officially unveil my signature shoe Mahomes 1 Impact FLX. This is just the beginning. Go time 8.23.21 @adidasFballUS pic.twitter.com/XkOAFAubyy
Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) August 16, 2021
