Naomi Osaka: Tennis player breaks press conference in tears after exchange with reporter





In response to those questions, Osaka was faced with questions about preparing for the summer hard court portion of the season and its response to what is happening in Haiti after a devastating earthquake. Osaka’s father is from Haiti and the tennis superstar said in a tweet on Saturday that she would donate the prize money she earns from the Western & Southern Open to relief efforts in Haiti.

It was during that portion of the session that Osaka began to wipe her face and pull her hat over her eyes. A reporter said, “Sorry,” when Osaka got emotional, to which Osaka replied, “No, you’re super good.”

As Osaka wept, the moderator said they would take a short break. After a few minutes, Osaka returned to finish the session. She apologized for running away.

Before this unfolded, Osaka got into an exchange with Paul Daugherty, a reporter for the Cincinnati Enquirer who said, “You’re not crazy for hanging out with us, especially in this form. Still, you have a lot of outside interests served by having a media platform.” The Osaka agent later called the reporter a “bully.” After the exchange, Daugherty published a column noting that “in the Zoom format, there’s no room for discussion or nuance,” adding that he wasn’t sure if Osaka understood the question or if it made her uncomfortable. But he praised her response, calling it “honest, thoughtful…and unlike any answer I’ve ever gotten in 34 years about sports in Cincinnati.” Prior to the Olympics, Osaka last participated in the French Open in May. Before the start of that tournament, the four-time major champion and number 2 in the world said she would not hold any press conferences – knowing she would be fined – citing her mental health. After a statement from all four major tournaments – the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open – threatening further punishment, including the cancellation of the tournament, Osaka withdrew, revealing that she had “prolonged depression had” since winning her first major title in 2018. ‘I’ll figure it out at the same time as you’ After answering back-to-back questions about press conferences, here’s the exchange that took place between columnist Daugherty and Osaka: daughter: “You’re not crazy for dealing with us, especially in this form. Still, you have a lot of outside interests that are served by having a media platform. I guess my question is how do you balance those two? And do you have also anything you’d like to share with us about what you did say to Simone Biles?” (Earlier at the press conference, Osaka said she messaged Biles but said she wanted to give her space, “because I know how overwhelming it can feel.”) Osaka: “When you say I’m not crazy to hang out with you, what does that refer to?” daughter: “Well, you said you don’t really like the format of the press conference, but that clearly seems to be the most widely used means of communication to the media and through the media to the public.” Osaka: “That’s interesting. I would say the occasion, like when I have to do the press conferences, is what I find most difficult.” Osaka then paused and said she was thinking. The moderator suggested we continue and asked Osaka to answer the next question. Osaka: “No. I’m very interested in that point of view. So if you could repeat that, that would be great.” daughter: “The question was that you’re not too fond of dealing with the media, especially in this form. You’ve suggested that there are better ways to do that, that we’d like to try and explore that. My question, I guess , do you also have interests other than tennis that are served by the platform that the media offers you. My question is how can you best balance the two?” Osaka: “I feel like this is something that I can’t really speak for everyone. I can only speak for myself, but since I was younger I’ve had a lot of media attention for me, and I think it’s because of my background and how I play. Because I’m a tennis player first and foremost. That’s why a lot of people are interested in me. “I’d say I’m very different from a lot of people in that regard. I can’t help it that there are some things that I tweet or some things that I say create a lot of news articles or things like I know it’s because I’ve won a few grand slams and I’ve had a lot of press conferences where these things happen. “But I’d also say I’m not really sure how to balance those two. I’m figuring it out at the same time as you, I’d say.’ Then, as Osaka received the next set of questions from a tennis journalist about preparation and Haiti, Osaka showed visible emotion. Osaka agent Stuart Duguid said in a statement: “The bully at the Cincinnati Enquirer is the epitome of why player-media relations are so fraught right now. Everyone about that.” Zoom will agree that his tone was all wrong and his only purpose was to intimidate. Really outrageous behaviour. And this insinuation that Naomi owes her success out of court to the media is a myth – don’t be self-indulgent.” CNN has contacted Daugherty for comment. “There are people I don’t know very well who ask me very, very sensitive questions” Before the exchange with Daugherty, a reporter asked Osaka if there was any advice she could give reporters on how to help make it a better experience for athletes going through tough losses and moments as they ask questions at press conferences. “For me, I feel like most of the time — this is me as a person — I’m pretty open when it comes to press conferences,” Osaka said. “I feel like I’ve been like this all my life. There are times when I would say there are people I don’t know very well who ask me very, very sensitive questions. And especially after a loss, that kind of amplifies a little. “I’d say, even repetitive questions, like questions we’ve been asked before, but maybe you weren’t there at the last press conference. Just like maybe reading transcripts. I’m not a pro at press conferences or anything, but to put it a little more friendly experience, I’d say.” She also suggested that a player take a “sick day”. “We get fined if we don’t hold press conferences, but sometimes we feel very sad,” Osaka said. “I feel like maybe there should be a rule that maybe one day we can get sick of that and maybe respond to you guys in emails and things like that. I feel like it would be kind of fair, but again, I’m just speaking from my side and I don’t know how the whole of your men (referring to the media) — I think you might also want to sign us right off the track, so I’m not sure what fair.” About Haiti, Osaka said: “It’s really scary. I see the news every day. Honestly, the earthquake was kind of close to my parents’ school there. I honestly don’t really know how that goes, and I don’t have it Haven’t seen any pictures or videos of it yet.” At the 2020 Western & Southern Open — held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York rather than in the Cincinnati area — Osaka was second after withdrawing due to a hamstring injury. She would win the US Open.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/16/tennis/naomi-osaka-pauses-press-conference-spt-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos