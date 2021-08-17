Tim Benz: Derek Schooley hopes to rebuild Robert Morris hockey from scratch

Then they are temporary resuscitated the teams on July 14 with the challenge of a fundraising period.

Only to put the programs on hiatus until more money can be raised ahead of a targeted return in 2022-23 via a mind-boggling press release on Aug. 12.

Since the teams’ first layoff in late May, Schooley has been working on what amounts to a severance agreement with the university. So did women’s coach Paul Colontino before leaving for the Bishop Kearney Selects Academy in Rochester on Aug. 6.

Now Schooley must endure the humiliation of college red tape to reapply for the job he currently holds.

So he can continue raising money and possibly recruiting on behalf of a university that has wiped out a team he helped build from the beginning. With no guarantee that his efforts will actually lead to the team coming back.

He has nothing but one of RMU’s now infamous floating deadlines on December 15.

“I’m extremely proud of our players,” Schooley said on a recent phone call. “Our former students. Our current and former employees. With that, I would take on the challenge of getting us back into the top 20 like we were last year.”

Should that happen, at least Schooley says there’s a faster way to be competitive than the one he started traveling 18 years ago when he was hired to plant the team’s seed.

“It’s a different landscape than it was in 2003,” Schooley recalls. “With the transfer portal. With the free transfers. In the fifth year there are a lot of people without a home. And that will be the case for a while because of the backup in the recruitment.

“It’s a different story. You can be much more competitive much faster. I think we can get back to where we were in a short time.”

Schooley says September is usually a key time for college hockey recruiting. He has vowed to avoid any promise to potential recruits about the return of the settlers. Rather, this is an intelligence-gathering period for Schooley to reaccustom his scout eye to a recruiting pool he’s been missing for 18 months due to Covid-19 and the disbandment of his team.

“I haven’t really been able to watch a match like this since February 2020,” complained Schooley.

If Robert Morris takes the men’s team’s revival in the slightest, it will accelerate Schooley’s recruitment through the morass of human relations and let him continue to save the mess his administrators have created.

“I should go out and see players to be ready to go when they say ‘go’. That’s probably something we should discuss in the future,” Schooley added.

At least RMU’s athletic director Chris King says Schooley is the “first and only candidate” on his mind.

Very well. Then tell the administration to ditch the rehiring dog-and-pony show and let Schooley raise the money he needs to revive a program that once went to six consecutive Atlantic Hockey games. championship weekends.

“There are also plenty of events that I would like to organize to raise enthusiasm, excitement and of course funds. There are many things we can do,” Schooley said.

The team’s annual golf outing was scheduled for August 20 and now has to be rescheduled. He’s also considering a miniature golf outing and a celebrity hockey game, which may involve alumni and former Pittsburgh Penguins.

Perhaps President Chris Howard’s office can look into working with the Penguins to hold the Cranberry match at the UPMC Lemie…

… forget it. To proceed.

“To raise the amount of money we have ($1.3 million) in the short amount of time we have has been excellent,” Schooley said. “And we appreciate the support from the Pittsburgh community, the hockey community and the Robert Morris community. And we hope to continue.”

Unfortunately for Schooley, moving forward seems to go back nearly two decades.

At least for now.