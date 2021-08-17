Japan’s largest Paralympic team formed, ready for success





Japan’s largest ever Paralympic delegation was launched on Tuesday, just a week away from the opening of the Games in Tokyo, with athletes and officials preparing for their best performances. Wheelchair tennis player Shingo Kunieda, the captain of the delegation, pledged to “do everything possible with courage and determination” at a ceremony attended by many of the record 255 athletes online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Wheelchair tennis player Shingo Kunieda (C) speaks at a ceremony to launch Japan’s Paralympic delegation on August 17, 2021 in Tokyo. (kyodo) The 464-member team is aiming for a record 20 gold medals at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, hoping to continue the success and excitement created by the country’s Olympians, who won a record 27 gold medals on the recently closed sporting event. “During the Tokyo Olympics, we could see Japanese athletes competing with all their strength and doing their best, and I often got chills,” said Kunieda, two-time Paralympic Men’s Singles Champion. “I hope that many children in Japan, whether they have disabilities or not, can feel the infinite possibilities of humanity by watching para sports,” he said. The Paralympic Games will open on August 24 after a one-year postponement, but with no spectators at all venues except some students, due to a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in Tokyo and other parts of the country. Japanese athletes, from teens to the over-60s, will compete in all 22 sports, including badminton and taekwondo, which will make their Paralympic debuts until the competitions close on September 5. During the ceremony at a Tokyo hotel, a limited number of athletes and officials, including Chef de Mission Junichi Kawai, sat separately from each other as a precaution against the virus. The two flag bearers of Japan, men’s table tennis Koyo Iwabuchi and women’s triathlete Mami Tani, received the delegation flag. Kawai, a former visually impaired swimmer, said the athletes who competed in the Paralympics trained hard as they faced difficulties due to the pandemic. “Now the stage has been prepared where you can all demonstrate your capabilities,” he said. Photo taken on August 17, 2021, shows the Tokyo Paralympic Games athletes village in the capital’s Harumi district on the capital’s waterfront, which was formally opened the same day ahead of the Games’ opening ceremony on August 24. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo In a video message, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga expressed support, saying: “All athletes who push their limits and overcome barriers will move people around the world and encourage them.” At the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro five years ago, Japan finished without a single gold, with 10 silver and 14 bronze. The country achieved its record of 17 gold medals at the 1988 Seoul Games and the 2004 Athens Games. Up to approximately 4,400 athletes from around the world will participate in the Tokyo Paralympic Games. The Japanese capital has been in a state of emergency since July 12 due to COVID-19. However, the number of infections has risen sharply, nearly tripling since the start of the Olympics on July 23. The International Paralympic Committee and three Japanese organizing bodies made the unprecedented decision on Monday evening to ban spectators from all locations. As an exception, students from local schools who participate in a government-sponsored educational program are allowed to watch matches in person.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2021/08/cd3d8616b0f2-japans-largest-paralympic-team-formed-gearing-up-for-success.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos