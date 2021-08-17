Colo-NESCO football team gives back a lot of talent in 2021





Colo-NESCO will look different as it prepares for the 2021 8-man football season. Josh Nessa has been the head coach of the Royals since they played 8-man in 2012. This year, he will share the duties with co-head coach David Greenfield. “Next year I’m going to switch to an assistant coach so I can spend a little more time with my family,” Nessa said. Both Royal coaches are looking forward to the coming season thanks to a strong and enthusiastic group of seniors. “We have a group of seniors who have played a lot of varsity football in recent years,” Greenfield said. “It’s an incredibly hard-working group of kids who have seen some success, but have also had to pay their dues. They are a lot of fun to be around, and it will be exciting to see their hard work pay off. “ Nessa said the seniors and the offensive line will make Colo-NESCO a tricky position in District 4 with 8 men this season. “A lot of those guys started several years before us or spent a lot of time on varsity,” Nessa said. “I also think our offensive line is bigger than it has been in a while, so I think that has the potential to help us a little bit too.” The rest of 8-man District 4 consists of Don Bosco, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Collins-Maxwell, Dunkerton, GMG and Meskwaki. “Don Bosco is going to be the big favorite to win the district, and for good reason,” said Greenfield. “They are consistently one of the top programs in the state and will become a favorite to compete for a state championship. Gladbrook-Reinbeck is another great program that we expect to play at a high level this year.” Colo-NESCO opens the season on August 27 on Baxter. The Royals will host Gladbrook-Reinbeck in Week 2, move on to Meskwaki and Don Bosco in their next two games and finish playing their homecoming game against Collins-Maxwell in September. The Royals head to Dunkerton in October for their first game. They close the regular season with home games against BGM and GMG. “We have a chance this year to play against some really talented district teams, as well as some newer teams,” said Greenfield. “I would expect a lot of really competitive football, especially in the middle of the district as a handful of teams are all vying to claim one of the first few spots.” Colo-NESCO will undertake this schedule with a veteran group. On offense, the Royals return a talented senior trio of playmakers, including defender Andrew Grover, opponent Andrew Tschantz and quarterback Kenny Cutler. They also have sophomore Trenton Beard, senior DJ McMillen and junior James Cochran on the line. Junior Nolan Smith sophomore tight end Lucas Frohwein will sit at the tight end. Grover ran for 1,133 yards and 15 touchdowns last year. Tschantz had 265 yards and seven touchdowns received and 148 yards and one score rushing and Cutler threw for 588 yards and 13 scores with just two interceptions and added three touchdowns on the ground. Junior Kaleb Gray also has experience running the ball. He put 200 yards and one touchdown on the ground in 2020. Defensively, the Royals will have Tschantz, Grover and Spencer Hansen as linebackers. Tschantz 39.5 tackles, two interceptions and one fumble recovery, Grover 58 tackles and one fumble recovery and Hansenthree retires last year. On the defensive line, Colo-NESCO has Frohwein and Smith on the ends and Austin Danielson in the middle. Cutler and senior Nathan Oler will occupy the two cornerback spots in the secondary. Cutler intercepted two passes last fall, making 41.5 tackles and Oler 17.5 stops. Tschantz also brings punting experience into the season after averaging 35.2 yards on 19 punts last year. Senior Ephram Muntz returns to kicker after converting 21 of the 26 extra points in 2020. If everything falls into place, Colo-NESCO could seriously improve last year’s record of 2-6. “Ultimately, we want to take a step forward as a program,” Greenfield said. “I’m not sure what that means in terms of wins or losses, but we’ll know as a team at the end of the year if we get to that.”

