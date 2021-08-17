European Championship Munich 2022 partners with venue planning platform Iventis





The Munich 2022 European Championships have adopted Iventis as the digital platform for planning venues for the event. The software is a geospatial event planning tool that allows teams to manage projects together on one platform. The company claims to make complex planning processes more efficient, reduce risks and identify opportunities for improvements and savings. “We are pleased to partner with such a renowned company as Iventis, who will significantly support our team in their planning and delivery,” said Lesleigh Klarmann, Head of Guest Services at Munich 2022. “The system will be used in several functional areas to develop plans and coordinate our efforts leading up to the event.” Despite only having one previous edition of the European Championships, the 2022 version will be the biggest multi-sport event in Germany since the 1972 Summer Olympics. “We are delighted to have been selected by Munich 2022 to deliver our collaborative planning software,” said Iventis CEO Joe Cusdin. Rowers Oliver Zeidler, left, and Max Lemke, right, are likely to compete for Germany at the 2022 European Championships Getty Images “The European Championship is a relatively new event with an innovative, sustainable model that we are happy to be a part of. “It is also a complex multi-sport event and that is exactly what Iventis was designed for. “For the first time, it enables the entire team, its stakeholders and suppliers to plan every aspect of the event in a truly integrated way – beyond plans managed in many different formats. “Munich 2022 joins the growing number of major events that Iventis has adopted to transform the planning process, and we look forward to working with the team over the coming year.” The event is scheduled for next year from 11 to 21 August. About 4,700 athletes from 50 countries will compete in nine sports in the city. Athletics, beach volleyball, canoe sprint, cycling, gymnastics, rowing, sport climbing, table tennis and triathlon are all covered.

