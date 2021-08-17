Sports
Giants news, 8/17: Joe Walton, Daniel Jones, more
Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Giants mourn the passing of former tight end Joe Walton – Giants.com
Walton played tight against the Giants from 1961-1963, helping the team advance to the NFL Championship Game all three years and catching 95 passes from YA Tittle. He later became a wide receivers coach with the Giants and head coach of the United States New York Jets.
Cosell Coaching Tape: Daniel Jones 2020 – Fantasy points
An intriguingly specific look at Jones’ third-down throws from six or more yards. The main takeaways:
Jones has shown on 3rd and long that he can make throws with timing and anticipation with precise ball placement from the pocket.
Jones often felt uncomfortable in the pocket in 3rd place. His feet were restless at times and there were too many snaps where he didn’t put and plant his back foot, he was playing too fast physically.
What stood out positively was that Jones was decisive with his reads and throws versus man-to-man coverage: cover 1, 2 man, 1 robber.
One area Jones needs to improve in 2021 is his consistency in throwing with better lower body balance and a solid foundation. Both his speed and ball placement were negatively affected when he lacked these mechanics
Preparation Fantasy Football Draft 2021: 12 Bounceback Candidates – CBS Sports
Evan Engram, TE, Giants
Age from week 1: 27
What went wrong in 2020: In the season in which he went on to play 16 games, Engram totaled just two touchdowns, set a career low with 10.4 yards per catch, and posted the second-worst career numbers in drops (eight) and catch rate (57 .8%).
What should go right in 2021: The Giants rebuilt their passing game by adding powerful receiver Kenny Golladay, savvy rookie Kadarius Toney and veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph in free agency. Do you think those additions say anything about what the coaching staff thinks about Engram?! His chances of making an impact in Fantasy might be better if he was on a different team.
Probability of a bounce back to a top-12 tight end: 10%. You have to assume that Engram’s target share and playing time will decrease as long as Golladay and Rudolph remain healthy. That means the tight end of the contract year should play flawlessly and become more efficient than he’s ever been as he makes his way to, say, 600 yards and five touchdowns.
In case you missed it
BBV podcast
You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s homepage.
You can find all shows on our Big Blue Check out the Radio Hub page.
You can also find the shows and subscribe to all your favorite podcast apps:
Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | stitcher | RSS
BBV social platforms
BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV radio (available on all your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube
BBV mail bag
Do you have a Giants-related question? Email it to [email protected] and it might be in our weekly mail bag.
Sources
2/ https://www.bigblueview.com/2021/8/17/22628094/giants-rumors-news-8-17-joe-walton-daniel-jones-more
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]