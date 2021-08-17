Foo Fighters play at Old Trafford cricket ground during massive UK stadium tour





Rock legends Foo Fighters are going on a massive UK stadium tour next summer, including a show in Manchester. Dave Grohl’s band will perform at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground in June, before heading to Birmingham and London. The four dates this summer will be the first UK shows for Foo Fighters since headlining Reading and Leeds Festival in 2019. Read more: Heaton Park entry points closed to visitors for five weeks to make way for Parklife and the Summer of Events The tour announcement comes after the release of their latest number one album, Medicine at Midnight. The American rockers are currently returning to stages in their native USA – they had the honor of reopening New York’s world-famous Madison Square Gardens for their first full-length show in over a year. They also recently headlined the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago.





(Image: Manchester Evening News)

Frontman Dave Grohl said: “We can’t wait to go back to the UK. “It’s been way too long. Get ready to make up for lost time with some long nights of rock & roll.” Foo Fighters will perform at Emirates Old Trafford on June 25, 2022, before headlining two shows at London Stadium and an evening at Villa Park in Birmingham.





(Image: Ryan Johnston)

The show in Manchester is supported by St Vincent and Loose Articles. The group, made up of Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee, was first formed in Seattle in 1994, shortly after the dissolution of Nirvana following the death of Kurt Cobain. Since then they have won 12 Grammy awards, released 10 studio albums and topped the charts with songs like Best Of You, All My Life and Pretender. Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, August 20 at 9 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Foo Fighters 2022 UK stadium dates Saturday 25th June – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester – St Vincent and Loose Articles support – buy tickets HERE Monday 27th June – Villa Park, Birmingham – Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk support – buy tickets HERE Thursday 30 June – London Stadium, London – support of St Vincent and Shame – get tickets HERE Saturday 2nd June – London Stadium, London – supporting Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk – buy tickets HERE Get the latest What’s On news – from food and drink to music and nightlife – straight to your inbox with our daily newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/whats-on/music-nightlife-news/foo-fighters-play-old-trafford-21328914 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos