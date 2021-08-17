Heroes’ reception for Indian hockey teams in Odisha





The members of the Indian women’s and men’s hockey teams were welcomed as heroes upon arrival in Odisha.

The hockey players received a rousing welcome upon their arrival at Bhubaneswar Airport, where State Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs TK Behera and former Indian Men’s Hockey Captain Dilip Tirkkey were on hand to greet them. The players were taken by two separate buses to a hotel where they will relax for a while before attending the state-level congratulation program that will be attended by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The have arrived! Odisha, are you ready for this big day? Hold on, more to follow. #MenInBlue #WomenInBlue #BrilliantInBlue #Hockey pic.twitter.com/qScj9uak5o Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) August 17, 2021 According to the schedule, the team will have lunch at the hotel and then interact with journalists before heading to Kalinga Stadium. Both teams will hold a photo session with the Prime Minister at Kalinga Stadium. In the evening the teams leave for the Lok Seva Bhavan where they are congratulated by Patnaik. The teams are also scheduled to dine with the Prime Minister at Kalinga Stadium. The state capital was decorated to welcome the Olympic heroes with posters, banners and billboards on both sides of the roads between the airport and their hotel. They were welcomed by blowing conchs, garlands and tika. In addition, Odisha’s traditional and folk dance troupes performed on the road to welcome the heroes. The people of Bhubaneswar, mostly students, also gathered along the road to welcome the hockey heroes. The government of Odisha has been the official sponsor of the Indian hockey teams since 2018. The men’s team won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics after a 41-year hiatus.

