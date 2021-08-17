Life after the Olympics – S’pore athletes back in training, playing in school and outdoors, sports news and top stories

SINGAPORE — What swimmer Quah Ting Wen did when she returned home Monday (Aug. 16) after completing her 14-day quarantine was unpacking her luggage from the Tokyo Olympics.

And then she started packing again. The 28-year-old heads to Naples, Italy on Sunday to represent United States-based team DC Trident in the International Swimming League (ISL), a short-course inter-team competition.

She also went for a much-needed haircut before returning to training at the OCBC Aquatic Center on Tuesday.

Over the past two weeks, Singapore’s 23 athletes who competed in the Tokyo Games from July 23 to August 8 – some of whom are still serving their stay-at-home (SHN) in hotels – have been busy making to-do- lists and taking spin classes, indulging in their favorite foods, and catching up with family and friends.

Quah had also spent her time in quarantine doing cardio and weight training using equipment such as a stationary bike and resistance bands, four to five times a week.

There was also plenty of time for self-reflection, as she said, “I learned (in Tokyo) that… the mind can push you further, but your body and mind have to work together.

“Just watching people make the most of the situation… We’ve seen alien swimming spots. It sucks with Covid-19; some people who were expected to perform fell short, but we had a lot of surprises swimming by people you didn’t have expected.

“It shows that it has been two interesting years and kudos to the swimmers who took every opportunity to train and adapt and reap the rewards during the Games.”

Others, like shuttler Loh Kean Yew, adapted to training indoors with two 90-minute sessions a day in his hotel room, juggling shuttles and working on his footwork and fitness.

After checking out last Saturday, Loh had a steamboat meal with his brother Kean Hean and some friends, but not before being stuck on the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway for over an hour after his rental car’s tire burst.

Food was also on table tennis player Feng Tianwei’s list of priorities, as the first thing she did after her campaign was eat a hearty yakiniku (Japanese grilled meat). The 34-year veteran is still in Japan as she will play for Nippon Paint Mallets in the T.League starting in September.

Epee fencer Kiria Tikanah ate so much during a late Hari Raya Haji celebration with relatives on National Day – when she was finishing her SHN – that she had to beg to train the same day because she was “still full of Hari Raya food”.

But the National University of Singapore chemistry student was back on the slopes and back at school the next day.

Diver Jonathan Chan also hit the books during his first week in quarantine when the senior architecture student at Singapore University of Technology and Design had to hand in an assignment on Monday.

He plans to take a short break and catch up with friends when he’s away before starting an architecture internship in October.

In the meantime, he plans to take online spin classes with fellow diver Freida Lim, who also still operates her SHN.

He said: “We waited for my submissions to be completed, then we can play a bit. When I’m free, I’ll probably be home ‘nua’ (Hokkien for relax) for a while.”



Team Singapore (clockwise from top left) Quah Ting Wen, Loh Kean Yew, Feng Tianwei, Kiria Tikanah, Jonathan Chan and Freida Lim. PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO, KUA CHEE SIOG, LIANHE ZAOBAO

After a whirlwind of 17 days in Tokyo 2020 and two weeks in isolation, Singapore’s Olympians have also had time to reflect on the lessons learned there. The majority of the 23-man squad – 17 of them – were debutants, including Loh, who exited the men’s singles group stage with one win and one loss.

The 24-year-old said he was inspired by Chinese diver Quan Hongchan, 14, who won two gold medals.

“When I was her age, I still played computer games and picked rackets; she’s so young and already an Olympic champion,” he said. “It just shows her dedication to her craft that all athletes can learn from.”



14-year-old Quan Hongchan from China won two gold medals. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIOG

Seasoned table tennis players Yu Mengyu and Feng said they learned more about themselves during a grueling campaign in Tokyo.

Yu, who finished fourth best in her career in women’s singles during her second Olympic outing, said: “I discovered the determination, resilience and the spirit of never dying in me that left me with my teeth after each fall and had to climb back..

“I have no regrets about continuing table tennis as a profession and I am proud to have been able to fight for the honor of my country.”

Yu, who turns 32 on Wednesday, added that it was heartwarming to see the support and concern of Singaporeans and she is honored to “bring positivity to people through my hard work”.



Yu Mengyu finished fourth in her career finishing fourth in women’s singles in her second Olympic outing. PHOTO: ST FILE

Feng added that it was an “unprecedentedly tough Olympics” and said she “has learned to adapt and adapt to the many uncertainties and changes”.

“I was surprised that my passion for the Olympics continued and it still meant a lot to me, even though this was my fourth Games,” she added.

For Olympic debutant Kiria, 21, Tokyo 2020 reminded her why she loves fencing, as seeing top athletes in action has motivated her to train harder.

She was also inspired by major setbacks in fencing and tennis, where the world No. 1 in the world Novak Djokovic was defeated in the semifinals, and by the unexpected victory of Italian Lamont Marcell Jacobs in the 100 meters sprint for men.

“You would think, because it’s the Olympics, everyone is prepared, especially the top fencers, so you don’t expect that,” she added.

“But it seemed that the lower class always had the chance to get upset, and when it came to my time to compete, I really thought I would be one of them and be the No. 1 in the world (Ana Maria Popescu)! To me it shows that in the Olympics everyone has a chance to win. You are not tied to your ranking or your (perceived) level.”

While Team Singapore’s athletes are ready for school or more competitions for the rest of the year, Quah makes time to celebrate her 29th birthday with her family on Wednesday.

Although she hasn’t made any plans yet, just like last year, she likes to celebrate at home with her father. Her mother and siblings Zheng Wen and Jing Wen are in the United States.

She said: “I love being home and in my personal space for (my birthday) and I’m happy to be with my dad. We always go to Paradise Dynasty (restaurant) as a family, but I don’t know where to go next.

“It doesn’t have to be anything fancy, but I just want to spend it with people I care about.”