2021 NBA Summer League – A preview of Celtics-Kings title play and how top players find roles during the season

The Las Vegas Summer League Championship game Tuesday (9pm ET on the ESPN/ESPN app) will feature the Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings – both undefeated in the final.

Boston’s run was fueled by a pair of sophomores in Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith, a backcourt duo that shone with heightened playmaking and timed shots. For Sacramento, rookie Davion Mitchell’s standout defensive performance has impressed onlookers in Las Vegas all week, while Jahmi’us Ramsey has shown a steady scoring hand right up to the title match.

Ahead of the championship tilt, here’s how these summer league stars got their teams to this point, along with a prediction of what kind of impact they could have when the regular season kicks off.

Payton Pritchard, Aaron Nesmith lead for Celtics

Boston steamed his way to the final with four very impressive wins. After a tight call over the Atlanta Hawks in the opener, Boston won the next three games by at least 20 points, while scoring at least 100 points in each.



Boston’s best player of the summer league, Payton Pritchard, is in doubt of playing in Tuesday night’s championship, as he returned to Oregon to play in the Portland Pro-Am – where he dropped 92 and 60 points in back-to-back. back games. In three games in Las Vegas, Pritchard averaged 20.3 points with .514/.577/.889 shooting splits, while averaging nearly nine assists on just four total turnovers.

Aaron Nesmith had one of the best performances of the summer with his 33-point outing against the Denver Nuggets on August 10, when he hit 7 of 9 3-pointers. While Nesmith is once again expected to carry the burden, the Celtics can also call on a summer league vet in Carsen Edwards. Edwards, now in his third year with the Celtics, scored an average of 19.4 points in the summer of 2019 as he made his name. Edwards’ score has dropped (13.5 points) this year, but the 5-foot-11 guard averages 5.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

With Pritchard out of the previous game, Edwards looked comfortable leading the Celtics’ charge. If Pritchard — who has already returned to Las Vegas — decides to play, Boston should be the favorite to take home the title. — Andrew Lopez

Nesmith’s Chance to Break Through Boston’s Nuclear Rotation

Aaron Nesmith has an average of 18.8 points in four summer league games in Las Vegas. David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

After playing solid rotational minutes for the Celtics as a rookie, with a remarkably strong finish in the final two months of last season, Aaron Nesmith carried his momentum to some outstanding summer competition, averaging 18.8 points in 25 minutes per game. .

Despite missing 11 months of action due to a foot injury he sustained in January 2020 and the delayed season, the flashes showed Nesmith as a rookie transferred to Las Vegas in a major way, especially with a scintillating 33 point outing in an eruption victory over the Nuggets. He also showed defensive versatility in the Celtics’ hit and miss system, using his height to slow down the guards and his strong frame to hold his own and clear the glass against players in the frontcourt.

After being mainly used as a floor spacer last season, Nesmith saw some vital development assets in Las Vegas, the ball in transition or in pick-and-roll, attacking close-outs, come off screens and used in dribbling handoffs. His combination of size, height and versatile shot-making gives him a niche to grow in alongside cornerstones Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. That he also effectively shot from the dribble and made good decisions as a passer and slasher should be encouraging for the front office, given his trajectory at 21 years of age.

Everyone who has worked with Nesmith raves about his character and work ethic, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see the game for the wing slowing down. With Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker going to the New York Knicks, Nesmith could be asked to play a bigger role as a sophomore. — Jonathan Givony

Kings’ shutdown defense has them on the brink

play 0:24 Kings first-round pick Davion Mitchell blows through Nick Richards to score in the paint.

Sacramento had to wait to find out if it would advance to the championship thanks to the NBA’s margin of victory rules that separate undefeated teams.

However, the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans failed to win their final games with enough points, pushing the Kings through to play for the summer league.

The Kings have won every game in double figures, culminating in an 86-70 decision over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. Sacramento has also kept every team under 75 points.

Sacramento will face off without striker Chimezie Metu – who has a 10-point average and a team-leading 6.8 rebounds – serving a one-game suspension for punching the punch in the Mavericks win.

Still, most eyes will be on first-round Davion Mitchell, who said the team wasn’t even thinking of a possible championship berth when the summer league kicked off.

“We just wanted to win every game. That was our goal,” Mitchell told ESPN. “We were just blessed to play in the championship. It’s because of the way we play. Our identity, that hard team, that defensive team that plays hard the whole game. That’s where it came from.”

Mitchell, who helped Baylor to a national championship in the spring, hopes his team’s defense and individual play will continue into Tuesday night.

“I’m really competitive in everything I do,” said Mitchell. “It’s just by not letting my husband score on me and making it difficult for the best player. I want to show that I can guard everyone from 1 to 4, 1 to 5.” — Lopez

Davion Mitchell has emerged as a force for the Kings in Las Vegas while also leading the team in assists. Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Davion Mitchell’s role in the summer league will likely be different in the regular season as he currently leads the Kings in minutes, points and assists through six games in Las Vegas and Sacramento. Still, he showed elements that should translate the play alongside cornerstones Tyrese Haliburton and De’Aaron Fox.

Mitchell took on the challenge of defending the opposing team’s top perimeter scorer when on the field, pushing James Bouknight, Corey Kispert and Ziaire Williams to tough possessions while demonstrating his positional versatility. Mitchell’s ability to flip opponents with his quick feet and get over the top of screens has ruined the opponent’s attack so far.

Mitchell also set the tone for teammates with his half-court ball movement, which allowed them to push the ball forward in transition and had no issues playing the ball. He seemingly had no trouble translating his jumper to the longer NBA three-point line, despite nearly all of his efforts to get out of the dribble, which will definitely help.

He led a team made up mostly of second round rosters and unskilled players. Mitchell’s contribution to success was evident every time he took to the field, something he has proven to be a winner at every level from AAU to high school to college. That’s perhaps the most notable thing he offers for a Sacramento team that hasn’t made the playoffs in 15 years and probably why the Kings decided to pick him at number 9, despite having no contact with him in the pre-draft process. – Givony