Cricket: India, Pakistan set for October 24 T20 World Cup clash | Cricket News





The two South Asian giants last met at the 2019 World Cup in England, where India won to maintain its undefeated World Cup record against Pakistan.

Fierce rivals India and Pakistan will meet on October 24 at this year’s Twenty20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council says as the postponed tournaments are announced. The 16-nation tournament to be held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman kicks off on October 17. Oman takes on Papua New Guinea in the opener, followed by an evening game between Scotland and Bangladesh in the first round of the competition. The top two teams from Group A and Group B in the first round advance to the so-called Super 12 stage, where the games heavyweight nations participate in the tournament. Defending champions West Indies are in Group 1 along with Australia, 2010 champions England and South Africa. India and Pakistan will be joined by New Zealand and Afghanistan in group 2. Australia will face South Africa and holders of the West Indies will meet England in Group 1 matches on October 23 at the start of the Super 12, which will ultimately decide the four semi-finalists. But the spotlight will be on the Group 2 India-Pakistan match in Dubai, with the two rival countries only meeting in multi-country events over tensions over Kashmir, a disputed territory in the Himalayas claimed by both nuclear-armed weapons. neighbors. Virat Kohlis India’s team will have a full schedule leading up to the tournament [Glyn Kirk/AFP] The two South Asian giants last met at the 50-match World Cup in England in 2019, where India won to keep their unbeaten record against Pakistan at the World Cup. England, the 2009 winners, will face Australia again on October 30 in Dubai. Organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the tournament was originally set to take place in Australia at the end of 2020. But it was called off as the coronavirus pandemic swept across the world. It was then scheduled to be held in India this year but was moved to the UAE and Oman after the South Asian country was hit by a huge surge in virus cases in April and May. The matches will be held in four venues: Dubai International Stadium, Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah Stadium and Oman Cricket Academy Ground. A Pakistani fan cheers for her team during the 2017 ICC Womens World Cup match between India and Pakistan in England [File: Rui Vieira/AP] The Super 12 round will run from October 23 to November 8 and the top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals to be played in Abu Dhabi on November 10 and in Dubai on November 11. The final is on November 14 in Dubai with a spare day on November 15. The Virat Kohlis India team will have a packed schedule leading up to the tournament. India’s test squad is now playing a series in England with most players returning for the second half of the Indian Premier League, which resumes next month in the UAE after being suspended in May when COVID hit India. West Indian T20 captain Kieron Pollard said his team was delighted to defend the title after a year-long delay in the tournament. We can’t wait to get started, he said. West Indian cricketers have always played an exciting kind of cricket and I am sure our fans in the Caribbean and around the world are looking forward to seeing us in action.

