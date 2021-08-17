Sports
Warriors lead boys tennis area | Evening star
Westview has played the top boys’ tennis team in the region for a few years now, and that trend looks set to continue, with most of their roster returning for the 2021 season.
Record 2020: 21-3, 8-0 NECC
The Warriors repeated as sectional and regional champions in 2020, as well as winning the Northeast Corner Conference regular season and tournament titles.
They will have to replace their No. 1 doubles team of Will Clark and Brady Hostetler, which went 26-1 in their final season. Half of their number 2 doubles team, Tim Brandenberger, also lost to graduation. His partner Isaac Rogers returns for his senior season.
Westview is bringing back all of their singles players, captained by their No. 1 singles player Isaiah Hostetler, who went 25-2 as a sophomore.
Both Elijah Hostetler at number 2 singles and Brennan Beachy, who was at number 3 singles last season, are returning for their senior campaigns.
Jethro Hostetler and Kendall Schwartz were thrust into the lineup last season after a few players missed time due to COVID protocols. Both are back and add depth to the Warrior lineup.
Other returnees include Kylen Bender, Cole Mast and Dawson Schrock. Newcomers to Westview include Mason Clark, Jace Lang, Kason Schrock and Dylan Schrock.
Losing three veteran doubles from last season’s team will be an adjustment, but we’re giving back our entire singles lineup plus some players who have gained more varsity experience due to COVID protocols, said Westview head coach Tyler Miller. Many of the guys have been working on their game during the off season and are looking forward to competing in the competition.
The Knights have been one step behind the Warriors lately, but are finally catching up.
The majority of the lineup that finished second in the Northeast 8 Conference will return, including their No. 1 singles Vittorio Bona, who was 17-6 and was an All-State honoree.
Bona was one of four knights to earn All-NE8 honors last season. Nolan Ogle, who won 21 games in No. 2 singles, and the No. 1 doubles team of Max Bender and Carver Miller, who won 15 games in 2020, all received conference recognition.
Ryan Ludwig, Grant Schermerhorn and Brycen Ortiz are also recurring letter winners.
Michael Deetz, Kanon Combs, Caden Treesh and Cale Ernsberger make up the rest of the East Noble roster.
The boys have been working on open courts and league games against other schools this summer to prepare for a season where we will compete for conference and section titles, said East Noble head coach Aaron Edwards.
DeKalb will have the most experienced lineup he’s had in a while as it goes for a fourth straight section title.
The Barons lost their top two singles and one doubles, but fourth-year coach Todd Hartsough is confident the depth of the program will once again prove itself.
Krue Nagel, last year’s doubles player, is the only senior. Junior Owen Holwerda entered the number 3 singles slot late last season. Junior Elijah Ehmke and sophomore Kiefer Nagel were also regular doubles a year ago.
Depend on the returning starters to carry the torch, Hartsough said. We want to improve our finish in the NE8 this season and improve our record.
These gentlemen continue to amaze me in their ability to overcome adversity and we hope to continue to do so in 2021.
Juniors Grant Fetter and Wyatt Derrow, and sophomore Grant Stuckey are the top contenders to fill the open varsity spots.
The Eagles should once again field a solid team for Neal Frantz, who is in his sixth season as coach.
Six players return for their senior season in No. 1 singles guy Ethan Bock, Nick Miller at No. 2 singles and four guys who have played mostly doubles in Sam Verdin, Josh Sherbondy, Alex Chilenski and Isaac Hirschy.
Key newcomers include senior Connor Trobaugh, sophomore Brody Foulk and junior Jeremy Rode.
A new era of Hornet tennis will begin with a new coach with a proud family tradition in tennis as Rosten Hamman takes over.
Hamman played collegiately at Bethel with his final season in the spring of 2012 and was a tennis pro at Rolling Hills Country Club in the Evansville area. His wife played tennis at Bethel, and he also has a brother who played college tennis.
Rostens’ father is Rod Hamman, who coached tennis at Tippecanoe Valley for over 30 years.
Rosten Hamman moved from Evansville to Angola in the summer of 2020 and soon became involved in Angola Middle School’s tennis program.
The takeover of this team was a bull’s eye. Scott Hottell had laid a great foundation and that made the transition smooth, Hamman said.
There is a legacy that Angola has had in the past when it comes to the tennis program and I hope to bring them back to their glory. This season is going to be fun.
The Hornets return all of their doubles from last year. Marcus Miller and Jacob Pontorno played number 1 doubles in the section last year, while Aiden Koch and Connor Libey were number 2 doubles. They are all seniors this season.
Freshmen Quinn Aldred, Michael Newburgh, Brady Warren and Jed Mortorff are expected to take on key roles. There are also guys from other sports that will help.
Our freshmen have a fantastic work ethic and competitive spirit that cannot be taught, Hamman said. Quinn brings a lot of experience and strength. He is a solid player. Michael has a lot of consistency and will also play a big part in our varsity lineup.
Senior Harrison Bruick will also be a valued leader for the Hornets.
Panther athletic director Brent Byler will start again as a tennis coach, and this includes coaching his son, junior Leyton Byler.
Leyton Byler is Heights’ top player. He made the individual singles sectional and was ranked No. 1 singles last season 11-13.
The rest of the team will try to keep growing in tennis at their own pace. Three other starters return in juniors Breyton Ambler (10-13 at No. 3 singles last year), Kaleb Lounsbury and Chase Bachelor. Lounsbury and Bachelor played both doubles and singles last year.
Sophomore Hayden Culler will take on a full-time varsity role after playing on the junior varsity in 2020 as a freshman. He has put in a lot of time and has improved a lot, said Brent Byler.
I look forward to working with this group of dedicated young men, the coach added. They are hard workers and coachable, and will improve a lot over the season.
The Lakers finished eighth in the NECC and look set to improve as they replace the top two singles players and half of their No. 1 doubles team.
Junior Wyatt Priestley was ranked No. 3 in singles last season and Dominic Lawrence was part of No. 1 doubles. Both return for the 2021 season.
Colton Fleeman and Brayden Miles were the No. 2 doubles team last season and are both back.
Jack Miller, Tyler Yoder, Isaac Larimer, Treston Sunken, Xai Leu, Charlie Harris and Clayton Trump are other returnees for the Lakers. Freshman Ethan Rasbaugh is expected to be an important newcomer this season.
I’m really looking forward to this year. We’ve lost three great varsity players, but we have a great core of juniors who are going to do great things for Lakeland Tennis, said Lakeland head coach Michael Rasbaugh. The dedication this team has shown over the summer has been amazing and I can’t wait for the season to start.
The Chargers will try to challenge for first place in the NECC, with the entire roster returning from last season.
Senior Chris Miller came second to Elijah Hostetler at No. 2 singles in the NECC tournament to earn all conference honors. The No. 1 doubles by Nevin Phares and Brayden Bohde also received the all conference recognition after finishing second in the conference tournament.
Number 1 singles Nate Shaw, number 3 singles Luke Schermerhorn and the number 2 doubles tandem of JJ Jacobs and Wes Shaw all make up the rest of the West Noble recurring letter winners.
Lee Stringfellow, Josh Ness, Bailey Ruisard, Miguel Mayorga, Blake Whittney and Erick Mendoza round out the rest of the roster.
We are returning our entire roster from last season so we have a good experience coming back. We believe we can be competitive in all our games, said West Noble coach Greg Riegsecker. The boys have been working hard to improve this summer, so it should be a fun season. We are curious what we can achieve.
After a season without wins in 2020, the Cougars hope to improve in Coach Joey Mawhorters’ second season.
Austin Frey, Caleb Weaver and Dylan Carnahan are the best returnees for Central Noble.
Major newcomers include Carter Meinika, Carter Wilkinson, Noah Yoder, Regan Yoder and Ryne Keirn. Mason Frey, Kyle Phillips, Noah Shepherd and Cole Wilson will also compete for the Cougars this season.
The Eagles finished sixth in the conference and seventh in the NECC Tournament last season.
Gavin Haberstock had the top finish at last season’s conference tournament with a fifth place finish.
