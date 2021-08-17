



Dem not support media player for your device Musa Mustapha: Meet the 11-year-old world number one for tennis, wey be Nigerian 2 hours wey don pass Musa Mustapha from Nigeria is not going to be the world under-11 table tennis numba one for boys category. Mustapha enters dis level we di International table tennis federation, ITTF announce am for April 2021 ITTF talk say dem give a dis rank after dem calculate all the points we get for different games and tournaments we play both for Nigeria and other countries. Musa wey starts playing since 2018 and gets a total of 128 points to be number one but still number 17 for the boys under 13 category. When BBC Pidgin follows a talk for Abuja, Musa says he’s happy for di level wey im dey now, but he has no intention of winning anything. I say just day play di game dey go. E add that I intend to become the best table tennis player in the world in no time. I am daddy Mustapha Said tell him he is not too happy as the Nigerian government is not getting structured support to encourage young talents like im son. Said say e dey hope say di system go fit try help am the only one him dey sponsor di boy for all di tournaments. Musa Mustapha after the first Nigerian ever to become the world number one for every category in top table tennis. I come from a family of table tennis players with my father Mustapha Said and all the siblings who play including my older brother Mustapha Mustapha is the current world under 13 number 11. Video journalist: Chukwuemeka Anyikwa

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/pidgin/tori-58246770 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos