Doughton: Defense shows in first football game

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee. Saturday was the first scrimmage of the 2021 Blue Raider fall camp and early results from Floyd Stadium saw high marks for the defence.

The defense forced four moves during the scrimmage: an interception by Cane Blankenship and clumsy recoveries by Blankenship, Raquon Hartley and Between Flellen . Seven Blue Raiders combined for eight breakthroughs, and the front seven recorded at least six sacks, with defensive coordinator Scott Shafer saying that his count has the team with eight or nine.

“I thought the defense dominated today”, head coach Rick Stockstill said after the scrimmage. “I thought the defense was flying around, playing with great intensity and a lot of energy.”

The offense was not without its moments during the 115-play scrimmage. Five different running backs with at least four touches average at least four yards per carry, with Amir Rasul leads all rushers by 45 yards on six carries, for a YPC average of 7.5. Chaton Mobile scored on a late power run, while Chase Cunningham threw a touchdown at Jarrin Pierce for the pair of touchdowns from the offense.

There were the usual glitches in the first scrimmage, especially on the offensive line, where there was a plethora of false start penalties. Not common for a first scrimmage, Stockstill noted, but there’s still something to correct and clean up for the team’s second game next Saturday.

“I don’t think there is anyone on the attack who can walk off this field and feel really good about themselves,” Stockstill said. “That was only the eighth day, so we are going to get better. We can improve and we still have a lot to improve.”

Some statistical highlights from Saturday:

pass

Chase Cunningham : 12 of 21 for 106 yards, 1 TD

Bailey Hockman : 3-9 for 42 yards, 1 INT

Mike DiLiello : 4-5 for 25 yards

receive

Yusuf Ali : 4-57

Izaiah Meetings : 2-21

Javonte Sherman : 2-20

Brad Anderson : 2-20

DJ England-Chisolm : 2-11

Jarrin Pierce : 2-7, 1 TD

Hurry

Amir Rasul : 6-45

Jalen Montgomery : 8-43

Chaton Mobile : 9-43, 1 TD

Frank Boer : 3-39

Brad Anderson : 4-37

Pettaway hammer : 5-29

Defense

To fail: Cody Smith , Raquon Hartley , Johnathan Butler , Ja’Kerrius Wyatt , JR Bivens , Damonte Smith

Break up: of which Martin , Deidrick Stanley II , Joseph Honeysucker , Jarek Campbell , Between Flellen (2), Gregory Rooster , Cane Blankenship

TFL: Jordan Ferguson , Ralph Mency

Field goals

Zeke Rankin : 3-4, long 46

Alex Usry : 2-4, long 42

Pups in Dogs with Defensive Backs

A big growth area for the 2021 Blue Raiders has been in the defensive backfield, where a young cornerback roommate from a season ago has grown up thanks to a higher level of football knowledge.

“Last year we had a lot of puppies on the corner,” Shafer said. “Now they’re starting to think in concepts instead of memorizing. They’re starting to understand what we’re going to get from different formations and splits. They all have things to keep working on, but they look like they’re not newbies.” Lake.”

Shafer marked Decorian Patterson , Quincy Riley and Jalen Jackson like guys who cover very well in the scrimmage on Saturday. As well as his own security room, where Cane Blankenship and Greg Grate have locked key roles and free and strong security respectively, but where players want Between Flellen , Teldrick Ross and Deidrick Stanley can play multiple positions and help the unit.

“Last year we felt like we weren’t as good in secondary as we should have been helping our D-lineman and linebackers,” Grate said. “So we tried to really work on that, get more interceptions and break up, and eliminate the big balls.”

Favorite Drill

With 20 practice periods during the fall camps, the 2021 Blue Raiders have had a while to get excited for practice every day. And while the team tries to get excited for each exercise, like Brad Anderson here are a few of the team’s favorites.

Marcus Greer : “Probably the pace”, (the team is not a huddle-drill 11v11) “As coach Dearmon says, we like to be really fast when we move the ball. It sucks now, but it will get us in shape for the season .”

Jarrin Pierce “Skeley, 7-on-7, team, every competitive period, perimeter, when we get the chance to go against the defense as a live rep, I’m excited about that because it gives me an idea of ​​how things are going in the be a game.”

Gregory Rooster : “We have a drill called Raider-drill, it’s like a footwork contest. Who’s going to finish first? Who’s going to stick better?”

Football opens the regular season at home

After a win over Tennessee Tech and a draw against Austin Peay in on-road exhibitions, the Blue Raider football team returns to Murfreesboro on Thursday for the team’s home opener and the season’s first proper competitive game. MT will take on Belmont at 7:30 PM local time at Dean Hayes Track and football stadium. The first 100 Blue Raider fans to arrive at Thursday’s season opener will go home with a free car magnet.

Fans can also watch the Blue Raiders in action on Sunday as MT takes on the Samford Bulldogs at Hayes Stadium at 4pm.

Admission to all Blue Raider football matches is free.

Volleyball goes up

On the campus of Alumni Memorial Gym, Blue Raider Volleyball is ready to kick off the 2021 season. MT will take on Austin Peay at home on Thursday at 1:00 PM local time for the team’s only exhibition of the season. The Blue Raiders then travel to Jacksonville, Ala. for the Jacksonville State Tournament, which will open the following weekend.