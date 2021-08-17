Milwaukee Tennis and Education Foundation program teaches more than just tennis





MILWAUKEE The Milwaukee Tennis and Education Foundation is doing some great things, providing tennis training and vital life skills that will guide urban youth to success. “You know, someone told me before that I’m just the biggest kid or the oldest kid there is. And I definitely try to take that to heart, as much as I can, and it’s a lot of fun being here with these guys are,” says tennis director Tony Broaden of the Milwaukee Tennis and Education Foundation. You can feel the passion when Broaden teaches Milwaukee kids tennis. Some for the first time. “He’s phenomenal,” said MTEF Board Chairman Kurt Janavitz. “We are so lucky to have Tony. You know, he grew up playing tennis in the city of Milwaukee. He has a bond with the community. He has a bond with the kids. He brings so much energy and passion. .” Lance Allan of TMJ4 Sports: “When people call you a rising star and your future is bright. How do you react to that?” “Ah, I don’t know how I feel about that,” Broaden says. “You know, I’m just, I’m trying to do my best here and I’m trying to make a difference.” And you can tell the kids they like to tease Tony. “Oh my god! Shemar!” Widened screams. But it’s more than tennis. It involves a full year of training. “We introduce children to the life sport of tennis,” says Janavitz. “Whether it’s discipline. Tenacity. Hard work. You know, all those different kinds of things. But then we supplement it with education, etc. Where we’ll give things like, you know specific tutoring for, you know well, kids who have, need help with math or English or science or whatever, to really help kids succeed in life.” Lance Allan: “How much does tennis cost? How much does it cost, like education and life skills?” “Oh man, you know what’s most important to me? When I step out on the field and when we talk to our coaches, there are a few philosophies that I like to follow and one of them is important that I ask myself, what can the sport do? of tennis for these kids?” says broaden. “And you know, everyone comes up with something different and every kid is looking for something different in the sport. But I think the most important thing, whether they learn racket skills, the most important thing is that they have fun here, that they grow as individuals. “ Broadening brings the energy in the summer. But he also wants everyone to know that this is a year-round tennis and youth development program. Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

