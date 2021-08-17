Harvard commit Farrell, Niagara commit Sibell collect top junior awards from USA Hockey for season ’20-21 | College Hockey





USA Hockey announced Monday that Sean Farrell has been named the recipient of the 2021 Dave Tyler Junior Player of the Year award as the most outstanding American-born player in junior hockey, and Jake Sibell has been named the Dave Peterson Goalie of the Year 2021 as the best American youth goalkeeper. Farrell led a powerful offensive charge for the USHLs Chicago Steel in 2020-21, scoring 101 points (29 goals, 72 assists) in 53 regular-season games. He also had 10 points, including two goals and eight assists, in eight playoff games. Farrell had planned to play for Harvard University in 2020-21, but returned to play for the Steel for a second season after the university canceled the hockey season. His talents helped Chicago win its second consecutive Anderson Cup as the top regular season team and also the Clark Cup championship as the USHL playoff champion. Suppose to go to Harvard in 2021-22. Farrell was named the 2020-21 USHL Player of the Year and also earned All-USHL First Team honors. He became only the 23rd player to score 100 points or more in the USHL since 1979 when the league was first formed, and is the first player to do so since Kevin Roy accomplished this feat during the 2011-12 season. The Montreal Canadiens selected Farrell in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft. The Dave Tyler Junior Player of the Year Award is presented annually to the most outstanding American-born player in junior hockey. The honor is named after Dave Tyler, who served on the USA Hockey Board of Directors for 32 years and was instrumental in the development and growth of junior hockey in the United States. Sibell had a season for the NAHL record books in 2020-21. The Niagara Committee played in his sophomore season with the Aberdeen Wings and helped the team capture the regular-season NAHL Championship. Named an NAHL Most Valuable Player and also an All-NAHL First Team, Sibell set multiple single-season records this year. He played in 47 games during the 2020-21 campaign, setting a single-season NAHL record with 43 wins and a 43-2-1 record. He also set one-season NAHL records for goals-against-average (1.19) and save percentage (0.952), while his 11 shutouts tied the NAHL single-season record. The Dave Peterson Goalie of the Year Award is chosen from a pool of goalkeepers who play at the junior level each year. The award is named in honor of the late Dave Peterson, a passionate goalkeeper development leader who twice coached the U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team.

