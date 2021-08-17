Celtics create trade exception with Evan Fournier sign-and-trade to New York Knicks





The Celtics still get something for outgoing free agent Evan Fournier. The Knicks announced Tuesday morning that the Celtics have agreed to a sign-and-trade deal with the New York Knicks involving the former Celtics wing. Boston will sign and trade Fournier to the New York Knicks with two second-round picks in exchange for cash considerations. The Celtics will send a 2023 second-round pick to New York in the deal, along with a heavily protected (top-55) 2022 second-round pick from Charlotte. It is highly unlikely that that choice will transfer. Boston will also get another traded player exception in the deal, which should be worth anywhere from $17-18 million. Instant analysis The Celtics moved two second-round rosters for the right to acquire Fournier on the trade deadline, but he ended up playing only a handful of games for the team during the final two months of the season after battling COVID-19. Boston chose to maximize more long-term financial flexibility by re-signing the 28-year-old wing, but the move to create a TPE in this case will help create more roster options for the franchise in the long run. In the wake of Marcus Smarts with a four-year extension with the team, the Celtics will likely no longer have significant room for salary caps next off-season. However, the creation of a Fournier TPE, which should be worth somewhere between $17-18 million, opens the door for Boston to make a mid-season or next low-season acquisition at that price, much higher than the teams. were expecting caproom in the summer of 2022. The Celtics still have two TPEs after the trades of Daniel Theis ($5 million) and Tristan Thompson ($9.7 million), but the creation of the Fournier TPE will create much more flexibility to bring in a starting caliber player. without having to send a corresponding salary in the agreement. The Celtics didn’t make much use of the Gordon Hayward TPE last year by hiring Fournier and now Josh Richardson. By giving up just one pick from the second round now, they open the window for additional reinforcements for another year. This TPE won’t be as big as the $28.5 million Hayward exception (the largest in NBA history), but it’s big enough for the Celtics to make some noise with a major problem in the league, if the property is willing to pay a hefty luxury tax bill in the future.

