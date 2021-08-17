Kevin Pietersen mocks Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews, Melbourne Covid-19





Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has labeled Daniel Andrews an absolute clown after the Victorian Prime Minister unveiled tightened Covid-19 restrictions on Monday.

Andrews cheekily expressed frustration after Melbourne residents gathered on “pub crawls” with no social distancing, while others attended an illegal engagement party in the south east over the weekend. Victoria Police Commissioner Shane Patton called it “absolutely outrageous behaviour” and said the time for discretion was over, vowing the police would commit violations. Watch India’s Tour of England live and on demand on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try now 14 days free >

Andrews announced that from 11:59 p.m. Monday, people will no longer be allowed to take off their masks to drink alcoholic beverages in public, and that exercising will only be allowed with one other person in your household. Melbourne’s sixth coronavirus lockdown was also extended for a further two weeks, and the strict curfew from 9pm to 5am would be re-imposed on the city as daily cases remain high. “You will no longer be able to take off your mask to have a cocktail in a pop-up beer garden on a sidewalk as part of a pub crawl,” he said. Images of the Prime Minister’s press conference circulated on social media and caught Pietersen’s attention. “Who is this absolute clown?” wrote the former England Test captain on Twitter. The 41-year-old has also criticized the rollout of Australia’s “horror” vaccine and a swipe at Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. “I feel so sorry for all my friends in Australia. And all of Australia!” Pietersen tweeted on Sunday. “Shutting up a nation that wears flip flops and loves the outdoors is just WRONG! How’s their PM going? Horror vaccine rolls out!” Victoria registered 24 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, one of which was abroad. Andrews has urged people in the community to get tested when they have the least symptoms. “Please come forward and get tested as soon as you register those symptoms. Particularly the East St Kilda area but is wider than that suburb. Anyone experiencing symptoms in Port Philip, Glen Eira or Bayside, we need you to come forward and get you tested and we want you to come forward today,” he said. “I don’t want us to end up like Sydney where it’s basically moved away from them. They don’t open and shut up until they vaccinate the whole place, which will take months,” said Mr Andrews. “We have an option and opportunity to do it differently and do it better than that.” Pietersen scored 13,797 runs for England during an illustrious 11-year international career, including four Ashes triumphs and a T20 World Cup win.

