Naomi Osaka steps away from video news conference ahead of Western & Southern Open

Naomi Osaka briefly stepped away from a pre-tournament video news conference on Monday ahead of the Western & Southern Open, her first media session since representing Japan at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

A reporter asked how Osaka’s training for the upcoming hard-court season was progressing and what her thoughts were on events in Haiti, where a 7.2-magnitude earthquake killed more than 1,300 on Saturday. Osaka’s father, Leonard Francois, is from Haiti and she promised to donate her tournament winnings to help the country.

Osaka put her head down and fought back tears as the reporter said, “Sorry.” The tennis star replied, “No, you’re super good,” but the press conference moderator asked for a short break before continuing.

After leaving for four minutes, the press conference moderator and Osaka could hear off-mic as they discussed how to proceed. The moderator offered to do whatever made Osaka “most comfortable,” then suggested that Osaka answer the last question she was asked before taking a break and then switching to talk to the Japanese media.

Prior to being asked about Haiti, Osaka was asked by a reporter from The Cincinnati Enquirer how she takes stock of “not being crazy to hang out with us [media]” with a media platform needed for its “outside interests”.

After the four-time Grand Slam champion took a few long breaks, the press conference moderator tried to move on to the next question, but Osaka insisted on understanding the question better.

The exchange:

Reporter: You are not crazy to associate with us, certainly not in this form, but still you have many outside interests that are served by having a media platform. I guess my question is, how do you balance the two and also have something you’d like to share about what you did say about Simone Biles?

Osaka: When you say I’m “not crazy about hanging out with you”, what does that refer to?

Reporter: Well, you’ve also stated that you especially don’t like the press conference format and yet that clearly seems to be the most common way to communicate with the media and through the media to the public.

Osaka: Hmm, that’s interesting. …I would say that the occasion, such as when the press conferences are to be held, is the most difficult for me, but … [pause] hmm… [long pause] …sorry, I think… [another long pause].

Moderator: I think we can move on to the next question, Naomi, do you want to move on to the next question?

Osaka: Um, no, I’m actually very interested in that point of view, so if you could repeat that, that would be great.

Reporter: The question was that you are not that fond of dealing with the media, especially in this form. You have suggested that there are better ways to do it. … My question, I think, was that you also have other interests outside of tennis that are served by having the platform that the media offers you. How do you think you can best balance the two?

Osaka: For me, I feel like this is something that — I can’t really speak for everyone, I can only speak for myself — but since I was younger, I’ve had a lot of media attention for me, and I think that it’s also because of my background, as you know, how I play, because first of all I’m a tennis player, that’s why a lot of people are interested in me. So I’d say, I’m very different from a lot of people in that respect and I can’t really help it that there are some things I tweet or some things I say that have a bunch of news articles or things like that. And I know it’s because I’ve won a few Grand Slams and I’ve given a lot of press conferences that these things happen. But I’d also say, I don’t really know how to balance the two, I’m figuring it out at the same time as you, I’d say.

Earlier in the press conference, Osaka answered questions about mental health and how to improve the relationship between athlete and reporter at events.

Osaka agent, Stuart Duguid, later said in a statement to a freelance reporter for The New York Times that “the bully at the Cincinnati Enquirer is the epitome of why player/media relations are now so fraught. Everyone on that Zoom will agree that his tone was all wrong and his sole purpose was to intimidate. Truly awful And this insinuation that Naomi owes her success out of court to the media is a myth – don’t be self-indulgent.”

Osaka, who won the Australian Open in February, withdrew from the French Open before her second round match and skipped Wimbledon altogether because she indicated she needed a break from their mental health. She withdrew from the National Bank Open in Montreal, which concluded on Sunday.

“At that time I wasn’t really proud, it was something I had to do for myself,” Osaka said on Monday of her withdrawal from Roland Garros. “I was a little embarrassed to go out” [of my house] because I didn’t know if people looked at me in a different way than before.

“The biggest eye opener was that I went to the Olympics and other athletes came up to me and said they were really happy I did what I did. So after all that I’m proud of what I did and, do you think that was something that needed to be done? Yes.”

Osaka said she also sent a message to gymnast Biles, who withdrew from the women’s Olympic team final due to her mental health.

“I messaged her, but I also want to give her space because I know how overwhelming it can feel,” Osaka said.

In response to another question about event press conferences, Osaka suggested that it might be an option to give athletes a “sick day” rather than being fined for missing a post-game press conference.

“Usually…I’m pretty open when it comes to press conferences and I feel like I’ve been like that all my life,” Osaka said. “There are times when there are people that I don’t know very well and they ask very, very sensitive questions, and especially after a loss that amplifies a bit. … I’m not a pro at press conferences or anything, just to maybe have one. a friendlier experience.”

As second in the world rankings, Osaka will play its first tournament since a surprising loss in the third round in Tokyo. The Japanese lit the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony.

Osaka, 23, finished second at the Western & Southern Open last year after withdrawing from the final with a hamstring injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.