As hockey fever mounts, Eastside ice arenas are hiring Zamboni drivers





Now Hiring Zamboni Driver signs can be seen around Kirkland, Renton and Snoqualmie as Sno-King ice arenas embrace hockey fever.

KIRKLAND, Wash. Now hiring and help-seeking signs are starting to fill the windows and street corners around the greater Seattle area as more businesses recover from the pandemic. A company that has experienced tremendous growth is looking for personnel for a unique position. Now Hiring Zamboni Driver signs can be seen around Kirkland, Renton and Snoqualmie as Sno-King ice arenas embrace hockey fever. Sno-King is a non-profit organization dedicated to youth hockey in the Eastside and has been a household name for ice skating since the 1960s. Jamie Huscroft, Sno-King’s facilities director, came to Seattle from Canada at the time to play hockey for the Thunderbirds and said they’re recruiting for the position people ask for the most. People come in here all the time and just want to drive the Zamboni… so here’s your chance.” Jerry Shallow, the resident Zamboni driver in Renton, is entering his sixth season behind the wheel. You just need to know how to drive in a circle . . . and turn right, Shallow said. He is also Sno-King’s maintenance manager, but said driving the Zamboni is always a topic of conversation. Every time I’m driving and kids are around, they get excited and line up to do high fives, Shallow said. The Zamboni scrapes off the top layer of ice and replaces it with high water that turns into a smooth top layer of ice. It’s more involved than mowing the lawn, but pretty easy once you get the hang of it,” Shallow said. Wendy Rogers, the development and marketing director at Sno-King, said she grew up with figure skating and now has three children who play hockey at Sno-King. She said the Zamboni is still a top attraction at all three arena venues and they are eagerly looking for new drivers. No experience required. You just need to be eighteen with a driver’s license and a hockey fan wouldn’t hurt, she said. Rent all three locations. The $25 million dollar complex in Snoqualmie opened during the pandemic with two new NHL-sized ice rinks.

