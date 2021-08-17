Detroit Lions trust linebacker Jahlani Tavai





Allen Park Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai is on the roster, but even after a disappointing performance in the opening game of the season, both the player and the team’s coaching staff remain outwardly optimistic about his ability to play a role away . That will become increasingly difficult to justify if Tavai cannot correct the fundamental mistakes he made during Friday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. During a second quarter drive, Tavai, his first streak of action as an inside linebacker with Detroit’s second unit defense, was stiff-armed by Devin Singletary running back as he attempted a third-down tackle. Later in possession, Tavai made a critical foul in coverage, allowing Singletary to leak freely from the backfield for an easy touchdown reception. It was a failed reporting, what happened there,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said on Monday. “That was a player who knows better. Normally he’s on it and he missed it. (Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn) talks about that all the time, we all do, it’s like, Man, you had one breakdown and those things happen.” Inside linebacker coach Mark DeLeone tried to shift some of the blame for the bloated coverage on himself for failing to put Tavai in position to make the game, but the linebacker had none of it. “We are the players, it’s up to us to execute that, and I just lost my eyes and I have to fix that,” Tavai said. ready for Pittsburgh and make sure that doesn’t happen again.” In public, the Lions continue to support Tavai. On Monday, Campbell praised the linebacker’s intelligence, commitment and physicality. “He puts everything he has into it,” Campbell said. “I think there are certain things he does well. He’s really a hammer. He’s probably a first-down, second-down linebacker. So there are things he can do, and I think it’s up to us to put him in the best situation to be successful too. So it’s twofold. He does everything you ask of him and he gives everything he has.” Since being selected in the second round of the 2019 draft, Tavai has been one of the team’s more researched players. Fair or not, that’s what happens when you get drafted way ahead of where most analysts had projected. Two years later, many fans are ready to write it off as one of many failed experiments under the previous regime, but new CEO Brad Holmes and Campbell wanted to take a closer look and exhaust all options before making a decision. They asked Tavai to lose some weight, a significant amount, and were impressed when he showed up about 20 pounds lighter for the offseason program. Tavai certainly looks like an inside linebacker on the team’s new defensive schedule, and he’s admittedly feeling better at the lighter weight, with less daily strain on his joints. Now the Lions just need him to start playing better if he stays out of training camp. “I’m going to do what I have to do to make sure I keep doing it,” Tavai said. “My goal is to be on the defensive. I want to be a starter, that’s the most important thing. I’m also going to make sure I’m good with (special teams coordinator Dave) Fipp in special teams. I’ll basically do anything to make this squad.” [email protected] Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

