Lindfield Cricket Club round-up: Swans suffer defeat to frontrunners





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> Nathan Pugh. Image by Malcolm Page With the defeat, Lindfield will have to win their last 3 games of the season against fellow relegation-threatened teams Billingshurst, Preston Nomads 2 and Roffey 2 to be sure to stay afloat. After winning the toss and deciding to field first, the Bognor bowlers quickly wreaked havoc as Josh Sargeant (2-31) and Sam Adams (2-22) beat Lindfield openers Shepperson (4) and Stillwell (4) rejected with only 15 runs scored in 5 left. Apoorv Wankhade (16) and Harry Moorat (12), the latter caught and thrown brilliantly, didn’t help the situation. Lindfield skipper Simon Shivnarain (54) showed his class to save the innings, along with Sajeer Nizam (15) Harry Choudhary (18*) pushed the score to respectable as the innings ended at 160-7 in the allotted 45 overs. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:75.0319%"/> Simon Shivnarain. Image by Malcolm Page In response, Bognor faltered in the fourth Over and saw Mike Harris (3) and Gary Maskell (2) both sacked by Scott Pedley (2-37) and an upset seemed possible when Dominic Morgan (1-33) was replaced by Phil Weir (1-27) who claimed the wicket of Nick Bellamy’s other openers (23) in the 9th Over to make the score 44-3. Joe Ashmore and Skipper Ryan Maskell (27) slowly adjusted, whereupon Lindfield changed the bowling and reintroduced Morgan taking Maskell’s wicket and introducing Harry Choudhary (1-17) bowling Taylor Jaycocks (3). Apoorv Wankhade now joined Choudhary in the bowling attack and a cat-and-mouse game began. With Ashmore at 48, batting with Josh Seward and Bognor 40 running short for the win, Ashmore ran through the wicket to a ball from Wankhade who beat the bat and a punch was only a second away, but a fumble plus a failed hand movement to Breaking the wicket enabled Ashmore (62*) to regain his ground and along with Seward (33*) enabled Bognor to take 161-5 and win in 39 Overs. Skipper Simon Shivnarain commented after the game that the boys are clearly disappointed but still confident. We need a bit of luck to find our way, but know that Saturday’s game against Billingshurst is a must to win. We need to focus on one game at a time and believe in our ability In Division 6 Central, Lindfield organized promotion behind Edenbridge and produced their best performance of the season winning 134 runs to give themselves a chance at promotion from the outside. On winning the toss, Lindfield didn’t hesitate to hit first on a wicket that looked full of runs. Openers Charlie Weir and Nathan Pugh started Edenbridge’s opening bowlers with 53 runs scored in the first 6 overs. Despite bowling changes by the visitors to reduce the flow of runs, the partnership continued to thrive when the centenary was reached in the 15th Over. Weir reached a well-deserved half-century in the 14th over and was eventually eliminated for 81 in the 24th over with the total at 146. Jayson Butler now joined Pugh and made 104 runs in the next 14 overs before Butler was out for an excellent (44). Pugh’s beautifully constructed innings of (106*) turned into a competitive total as the innings ended at 267-2 in 40 overs. After the break, the Edenbridge faced a demand rate of 6.7 runs per over and soon ran into problems when Woodman was eliminated in the second over. The visitors never recovered from the early loss as the wickets continued to fall and the score reached 56 for 5 in the 14, h over. Luke Sowton (2-35), Steve Pearce (2-17) and Charlie Weir (2-16) continued to push into the Edenbridge batting as they reached 88-9 after 24 overs. The last two batters Andy Hill (32) and Toby Fuller (11*) made 45 runs for the last wicket before Jack Gorton (1-24) took the last wicket, leaving the visitors 133 all-out in 35.4 overs. Lindfield 3s suffered an embarrassing 8-run defeat to Keymer & Hassocks 2s. Keymer struggled early on with a difficult wicket at Hickmans Lane after being deployed by Lindfield. Visitor captain Tom Andrews-Faulkner played the match winning innings of 50 and scored 165 for 9 in their 40 overs. Asha Hinley with 2 for 12 in 9 overs was the bowlers’ choice. Lindfield started their answer well before Adrian Whear was due to retire at 13. The father and son combination of the Colvins (James 24, Toby 25) continued the chase with more good batting displays from Mathew Edwards 34 and Thomas Chittilappily 18. However, Andrews -Faulkner 5 -23 completed a fine game to knock out Lindfield in the last over for 157 all. Lindfield 4s won their top of the table clash in Division 12 Central (N) against local rivals Scaynes Hill 3s by 41 runs. Scaynes Hill won the toss and added Lindfield and soon the visitors suffered from the loss of the Baker brothers. However, youngsters Edward Hartley (70) and Oscar Jesperson (32) saved the innings with a wonderful partnership. A final flourish from James Burnage (24nt) made it a score of 145 for 5 in the 40 overs. Simon Berrill took 2-27 for the home side. In response, Scaynes Hill started well with Paul Morgan (24) and Ed Cox (13). But the introduction of Peter Booth 5 for 10 and Henry Foulkes 3 for 27 changed the course of the game as wickets fell at regular intervals. Some late hits from Joseph Hibbert (16) and Frankie Francis (16) rallied the home side before Chris Maynard took the last wicket.

