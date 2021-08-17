Louisville Football Position Preview: Running Backs





Two years ago, fans of Louisville were in for a pleasant surprise when Javian Hawkins loudly announced himself against Notre Dame in a nationally televised game. Jalen Mitchell gets the chance to do the same when Louisville heads to Atlanta in September. There’s no question that Louisville has a big job to do when it comes to replacing Hawkins’ production, but I think there’s a chance they could do that with more depth at their disposal. The assumption going into this season is that Jalen Mitchell will be the first string to decline. Mithcell finished last season with an average of 7.3 yards per carry over his last four games. That includes a 168-yard blowout in the final against Wake Forest. Mitchell also demonstrated the vision and vigor needed in the zone schedule that Louisville is executing. Those two traits are likely to earn him more bearers than the rest of the group. Hassan Hall would be back in the form we saw him in 2019 when he was one of the best kick returners in the country. Hall should be able to provide another gear for the attack with his speed, but he should focus on reducing fumbles and his tendency to look for the big game with every touch. With his great speed, Hall could bring another dimension to the attack if Scott Satterfield chooses to use him as an option to stretch the field in width. Tutu Atwell was great in that role and Hall could give the defense a different look if he’s on the field at the same time as Mitchell. The depth at Running Back is good, but unproven. Maurice Burkley is one of the key leaders of the team and he is an asset of Special Teams. Burkley also played well in the few chances he had. He runs really hard and makes the defense work to take him down and his pace is solid. The two players who could be wildcards this year are Treveon Cooley and Greg Desrosiers. Cooley is a 4 star freshman with a great top speed and a good size. He missed part of the spring with an injury, but his speed alone should give him a chance to see the field. Desrosiers is a walk-on that got a bit thicker and caught the eye in the spring. He is a legit track man who could be an option in passing situations following his move from Wide Receiver after his first year with the team. BREAKOUT CANDIDATE It must be Jalen Mitchell. Showing flashes like he did at the end of last season is one thing, but the way he fits into this attack is what really stands out to me. Louisville wants to beat football all game and look for opportunities to hit the big game in the passing game. Mitchell’s size allows Satterfield to wear out a defense and the receiver’s lack of star strength will likely mean there are more loaded boxes to run against. Mitchell will play a very important role in this team and I have been willing to say that he will be the most important player in the team.

