Field hockey: Ahead of the 2021 season, Regis Jesuit players reflect on last year’s championship





The field hockey championships of Season C on April 27 were an unforgettable evening for Regis Jesuit. At the rival Cherry Creeks campus, the Raiders stalwarts took to the stands and stormed onto the field after Cate Lord tipped a shot off Ellie Johnson’s stick in double overtime to give Regis their second-ever field hockey title. It felt absolutely euphoric, senior Paris Corporon said on Broncos High School Media Day Monday. That was the first event since COVID that we could have that many people. The stands were packed with red shirts on the visitors’ side of the Stutler Bowl in May, and the passion of both student sections won international attention on hockey store social media. With the page turning to fall 2021, field hockey teams across the state have only had three months off-season since May last year, and athletes participating in Season D sports had an even shorter amount of free time. Corporon and Johnson both played lacrosse for three weeks in June before being defeated by Valor Christian in the Class 5A semifinals. It wasn’t too different from normal years, Johnson said. Most years you go to summer tournaments in the different sports, but it certainly was a quick turnaround. Corporon added that while the turnaround was tough physically and mentally, it was well worth it. Well worth it, as Regis captured their second state hockey championship in May, before taking their second consecutive girls’ lacrosse semifinal in June. Since games across the state are almost ready to start, it’s worth noting that each of the last four field hockey tournaments has featured a Regis Jesuit/Cherry Creek game in the semifinals or championship game. Asked about the state championship rematch that will take place on October 12the again at the Stutler Bowl, Johnson said how exciting it is to always face a rival. Creek is always a good match and I can’t wait to play against them this season,” she said. Corporon and Johnson will begin their third athletic season since March on Thursday, as CHSAANow.com preseason No. 1 ranked Regis Jesuit will open their season at home against Dakota Ridge.

