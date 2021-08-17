Recent Match Report – Surrey vs Durham 2nd Semi-Final 2021

Durham 285 for 5 (Read 75, Borthwick 71, Bedingham 56) beat Surrey 280 for 8 (Stoneman 117, Smith 85, Rushworth 3-49) with five wickets

Durham survived a many-run homecoming from longtime favourite, Mark Stoneman, to secure a place in the Royal London Cup final against Glamorgan on Thursday. Stoneman hit 117 on his first return to the North East since joining Surrey five years ago, but Durham judged their demanding chase of 281 with confidence, waltzing through the closing stages to win by five wickets with 15 balls left.

“I’ll come get you” was the gist of the lighthearted text message Stoneman sent to Scott Borthwick, a former colleague of both Durham and Surrey, ahead of this semi-final, but it’s Borthwick whose first season is back in Durham, as a captain ambitious to bring the good times back to the northeast, who retains the chance to collect a trophy. Nevertheless, with an entire team requisitioned for other duties, Surrey has acquitted itself well.

Stoneman could leave Surrey at the end of the season, with Middlesex being one of his most convincing suitors. He doesn’t immediately strike you as an all-format cricketer, but that ambition still holds and although he had envisioned his career at Surrey only in May, it could lead him to cross the river.

Durham, who has only lost over 50 overs once this season, will start as a favorite against Glamorgan after coming out victorious in a match between arguably the two most powerful batting formations in the league. They were rewarded for winning Surrey as overcast skies cheered Chris Rushworth to another 3 for 23 ball in seven overs – including Ollie Pope for a six-ball duck – before their form-fitting batters took the full toll on Surrey’s toll attack.

Graham Clark now has 598 runs at 86.57 and he made a statement from the start when he hit Surrey’s first pitch, from Matt Dunn, through extra cover for four; Alex Lees, now has 547 at 78.14, riding strong for his 75. They are the two best run makers in the competition and their confidence has spread all over Durham.

David Bedingham’s assertive half-century (56 from 35 balls) whistled Durham to victory, but it was Borthwick’s 71 who warmed their supporters the most. His native ambition burns through every innings – his legpin has also been taken off the board with good result – and, although he was dropped twice, worst at 51 when Dunn was slowly moving towards a top-edge long leg pull , when he left with 63 needed out of 10, Durham was in control. Three of Durham’s top four fell to the pull, Borthwick the unhappiest when he lurked a straight to Pope in the middle, lurking in Deep Square.

Mark Stoneman walks away after earning a century at his old home base Getty Images

Pope’s three-match return to Surrey in the RLC was an unfortunate one. Those who ask Headingley for his return to England to hit number 3 are clearly determined not to pay attention to the county’s shape, which is now a few steps lower than “hitting it right”. To be fair, he fell on an excellent delivery as Rushworth returned one to uproot his middle stump, and Surrey slipped to 40 for 3 before Stoneman and Jamie Smith patched things up to a stand of 155 in 32.

Stoneman met Rushworth conservatively and took just three hits off him in the 15 deliveries he faced in his opening spell. He didn’t need to recall that the life expectancy of a left-hander was short on a cloudy morning in Chester-le-Street when Rushworth was out hunting. Matt Salisbury allowed him more liberties – 34 out of 24 in the same new ball phase – loosening the stranglehold every time Rushworth tightened him.

Borthwick and Stoneman may have texted lightly before the match, but there was nothing social about their match-up, professionalism required serious expressions. Borthwick was convinced he had Stoneman lbw, sweeping, as he approached his half-century, and he stared in amazement, a meter or so from Stoneman, seconds after referee Graham Lloyd dismissed his appeal.

The score with Smith, who provided the elegance befitting Stoneman’s skill, was well judged, but was surpassed by Durham later in the day. Stoneman played conservatively in the middle of the innings against the spinners, not only Borthwick, but also slow left-arm Liam Trevaskis, who may have been under more pressure.

His pragmatism was necessarily abandoned in Rushworth’s last over, who went for 17, including a six over long-on that he wouldn’t have considered had the ball been harder. When Smith was lbw to Borthwick for a career best 85, Surrey had 10 overs to add to their 195 for 4. ante.

He reached 99 with an all-run four against Borthwick (Clarke, heaving lungs, should have been brave to undertake the fourth, only for Borthwick’s shy of missing the stumps), shortly afterwards tucked away his sixth list 100 and was exhausted at left the start of the final, beaten by Clark’s pitch, while trying to maintain the attack. The Chester-le-Street crowd gave him a standing ovation. The Durham team held up their match faces and kept their smiles until a place on Trent Bridge was achieved.