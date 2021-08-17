Sports
Recent Match Report – Surrey vs Durham 2nd Semi-Final 2021
Former local favorite anchors Surrey innings after Chris Rushworth’s raid
Durham 285 for 5 (Read 75, Borthwick 71, Bedingham 56) beat Surrey 280 for 8 (Stoneman 117, Smith 85, Rushworth 3-49) with five wickets
Stoneman could leave Surrey at the end of the season, with Middlesex being one of his most convincing suitors. He doesn’t immediately strike you as an all-format cricketer, but that ambition still holds and although he had envisioned his career at Surrey only in May, it could lead him to cross the river.
David Bedingham’s assertive half-century (56 from 35 balls) whistled Durham to victory, but it was Borthwick’s 71 who warmed their supporters the most. His native ambition burns through every innings – his legpin has also been taken off the board with good result – and, although he was dropped twice, worst at 51 when Dunn was slowly moving towards a top-edge long leg pull , when he left with 63 needed out of 10, Durham was in control. Three of Durham’s top four fell to the pull, Borthwick the unhappiest when he lurked a straight to Pope in the middle, lurking in Deep Square.
Pope’s three-match return to Surrey in the RLC was an unfortunate one. Those who ask Headingley for his return to England to hit number 3 are clearly determined not to pay attention to the county’s shape, which is now a few steps lower than “hitting it right”. To be fair, he fell on an excellent delivery as Rushworth returned one to uproot his middle stump, and Surrey slipped to 40 for 3 before Stoneman and Jamie Smith patched things up to a stand of 155 in 32.
Stoneman met Rushworth conservatively and took just three hits off him in the 15 deliveries he faced in his opening spell. He didn’t need to recall that the life expectancy of a left-hander was short on a cloudy morning in Chester-le-Street when Rushworth was out hunting. Matt Salisbury allowed him more liberties – 34 out of 24 in the same new ball phase – loosening the stranglehold every time Rushworth tightened him.
Borthwick and Stoneman may have texted lightly before the match, but there was nothing social about their match-up, professionalism required serious expressions. Borthwick was convinced he had Stoneman lbw, sweeping, as he approached his half-century, and he stared in amazement, a meter or so from Stoneman, seconds after referee Graham Lloyd dismissed his appeal.
The score with Smith, who provided the elegance befitting Stoneman’s skill, was well judged, but was surpassed by Durham later in the day. Stoneman played conservatively in the middle of the innings against the spinners, not only Borthwick, but also slow left-arm Liam Trevaskis, who may have been under more pressure.
His pragmatism was necessarily abandoned in Rushworth’s last over, who went for 17, including a six over long-on that he wouldn’t have considered had the ball been harder. When Smith was lbw to Borthwick for a career best 85, Surrey had 10 overs to add to their 195 for 4. ante.
He reached 99 with an all-run four against Borthwick (Clarke, heaving lungs, should have been brave to undertake the fourth, only for Borthwick’s shy of missing the stumps), shortly afterwards tucked away his sixth list 100 and was exhausted at left the start of the final, beaten by Clark’s pitch, while trying to maintain the attack. The Chester-le-Street crowd gave him a standing ovation. The Durham team held up their match faces and kept their smiles until a place on Trent Bridge was achieved.
David Hopps writes about county cricket for ESPNcricinfo @davidkhopps
