



The 8th game of Boston College footballs of the 2021 season will be played on October 30 against Syracuse, for what should be a fun Halloween game at the Dome. Let’s see what’s in store: Previous results The Orange squad went 1-10, 1-9 in the ACC last season, in their worst season since 2005

Syracuse is 2436 under head coach Dino Babers since 2016

BC is 22-31 all-time against Syracuse. The Eagles have a 2-game win streak dating back to 2019.

Syracuse is 105-146-3 against the all-time ACC

Syracuses faces 2021 in ESPN’s FPI is -7.1, good enough for 96th out of 130 FBS teams and a 4-8 record. For reference, BCs 2021 preseason FPI is 3.8 (50th place) and an expected 7-5 record. ESPN’s FPI gives Boston College a 73% chance of winning. Coaching Head coach Dino Babers has fallen far since his surprise 10-3 2019 campaign. They have since gone down a miserable 6-17 and have shown no signs of improvement back to where they were. The recruitment and transfer luck has also been unfavorable for Orange in general, so Babers is firmly in the hot seat this season. insult Last season, the Syracuse OL was one of the worst in the nation in pocket numbers. Everyone is returning this season, but is that a good thing? Garrett Shrader is a QB transfer from Mississippi state who is expected to win the QB battle against last year’s starter Tommy DeVito. Shrader was passable in the playing time he saw for the Bulldogs, going 88/153 with 8 TDs and 5 INTs in 10 games in 2019. Syracuse also returns most of their receiving and rushing corps, but again, a team this bad needs to change things. Defense Syracuse lost some defensive talent to the NFL this year, but they are still returning most of their key players to a very young group that was beaten a lot last year. Mikel Jones at LB is the name to watch as he is an All-ACC player looking to impress in his third year. The secondary has the most sales, but the front-7, which includes a slew of super-seniors, can actually be a formidable unit. Of course, it doesn’t matter much if teams (especially BC) can beat them through the air. Forecast This should be a layup for Boston College. Syracuse’s weakest group (defensive backfield) is playing straight into Eagles strength this year. Their vast selection of WRs and TEs will be able to cut through the orange and pour out all the juice they want. Syracuse’s offense may be worth mentioning, but it’s very unlikely they’ll be able to keep up with Jurkovec & co. Forecast of the score for the season: Boston College 48, Syracuse 24

